RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will See Deadpool Paired Up With [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

Marvel Studios officially announced Avengers: Doomsday's leads in March, but if the first teaser for the movie—confirming Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers—proved anything, it's that there will be plenty of surprise appearances.

The Hollywood trades have already confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool. Meanwhile, social media's various scoopers have repeatedly claimed that we'll see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in lead roles.

We told you yesterday about plans for these Variants of Logan and Peter Parker to square off. @MyTimeToShineH now brings word that most of Jackman's screentime in Avengers: Doomsday will be with Maguire's Spider-Man and Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth.

This lends at least a little credibility to reports that, when the wall-crawler's world is destroyed, he somehow ends up on Earth-10005 for a team-up with the X-Men.

The prospect of these three teaming up in the movie is unbelievably exciting. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige pushed for Wolverine to appear at the end of 2002's Spider-Man, proving he had a shared world of superheroes swirling around his head long before Iron Man's release.

Now, he looks set to make that a reality, all while throwing Deadpool into the mix, no doubt in an effort to recapture the magic of last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Asked recently about possibly starring in Avengers: Doomsday, Jackman teased, "Maybe. I'm never saying 'never' ever again! I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me."

You can watch the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer below. The second, revolving around Thor, is expected to be released later today.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.