THE FLASH Star Sasha Calle Joins Scarlett Johansson In Mike Flanagan's THE EXORCIST Reboot

Despite the failure of The Exorcist: Believer, Universal, Blumhouse and director Mike Flanagan have compelled horror fans to give the horror franchise one more chance by enlisting Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Jurassic World Rebirth) to lead a new movie, and the project has now added another new cast member.

Per Deadline, Sasha Calle has signed on for an undisclosed role in the horror revival, which is set for release on March 12, 2027. She joins previously announced supporting cast members Jacobi Jupe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne, and Diane Lane.

Calle played Supergirl in The Flash, and more recently appeared in Netflix's The Rip.

Though plot details are still under wraps, this new movie is said to be a full reboot, and will not be a continuation of The Exorcist: Believer. The 2023 release proved to be a massive disappointment for fans of William Friedkin's masterpiece, but it did actually end up performing pretty well at the box office. Whether this movie will turn out to have any ties at all to the original remains to be seen.

Flanagan's most recent project was Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, and he has previously helmed the likes of The Fall of the House of Usher Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

This guy rarely misses, so fingers crossed he'll be able to get this franchise back on track.

What do you make of this casting news? Drop us a comment down below.

