SCREAM 7 Star Celeste O'Connor Shares Bloody BTS Photos To Mark Box Office Milestone - SPOILERS

Celeste O'Connor (Chloe) has taken to social media to share some spoiler-y behind-the-scenes photos in celebration of Scream 7 slashing past $150 million worldwide...

Mar 11, 2026
Celeste O'Connor, who plays Chloe Parker in Scream 7, has taken to Instagram to share some new behind-the-scenes photos to mark the latest instalment in the long-running slasher franchise hitting $150 million at the worldwide box office.

The movie passed this box office milestone over the weekend, and is now well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Scream film yet ($173M) after just over two weeks in theatres.

Some analysts wondered if negative reviews (the movie is currently sitting at a franchise-low 31% on Rotten Tomatoes) might impact ticket sales, but these movies have a loyal and dedicated fan base while also appealing to general audiences.

Spoilers follow.

The BTS photos feature O'Connor and several castmates posing between takes. The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star can be seen covered in blood in a couple of shots (Chloe does not survive her encounter with Ghostface), and another spotlights the movie's most memorable kill.

After Chloe buys it, Ghostface takes out "weird kid" Lucas (Asa Germann) by turning him into a human beer tap!

Check out the photos at the links below.

Insiders believe that an eighth movie is already in the early planning stages.

In addition to Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette returns as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger. Courteney Cox also reprises her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

