SCREAM 7 Slashes Franchise Record With $64M Domestic Debut; $97M Worldwide

The last two movies performed very well at the box office, so expectations were high for this seventh instalment, and Scream 7 has surpassed all estimates with a record-slashing debut.

According to the latest updates, the movie - which marks the return of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott after the OG final girl sat out the previous film - took in a franchise-best $64.1 million domestically for the year's biggest launch so far. Overseas, Scream 7 made $33.1 million from 52 markets for a global start of $97.2 million.

“Neve Campbell is to Scream what Jamie Lee Curtis is for the Halloween franchise,” says Shawn Robbins, director of movie analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory. “She’s a big draw, especially for older generations who grew up with the original films.”

“Initially, there was thought that the momentum from the two previous films could be lost. And there’s certainly a section of the audience that’s upset about who is not coming back,” he added. “But now the pendulum is swinging. This is driving a lot of interest about how certain characters are coming back.”

Some felt that negative reviews (the movie is currently sitting at a franchise-low 33% on Rotten Tomatoes) may impact opening weekend ticket sales, but these movies have a loyal and dedicated fan base while also appealing to general audiences.

Scream 7 was mired in controversy following the firing of Scream 5 and 6 lead Melissa Barrera, but the boycotts clearly haven't had much of an impact. It will be interesting to see how well the movie holds up in the coming weeks, however.

Insiders believe that an eighth movie is already in the early planning stages.

In addition to Campbell, David Arquette returns as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger. Courteney Cox also reprises her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.