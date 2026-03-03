SCARY MOVIE Will Now Go Head-To-Head With MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE After Moving Release Date

Paramount Pictures recently debuted the first trailer for Scary Movie (the "6" has evidently been dropped), which was originally set to hit theaters on June 12. Now, Marlon Wayans - who returns as writer, producer and star - has announced that the horror parody "rebooquel" is coming a little earlier.

Scary Movie is now set to arrive on June 5, when it will go head-to-head with the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot.

"We are currently in the edit for Scary Movie,” Wayans said in his Instagram post. “The bad news is, we’re no longer going to be releasing on June 12. The good news is, due to the overwhelming response and the worldwide excitement, we are releasing a week earlier. That’s right: June 5th is the new date for Scary Movie! We’re starting off the summer with a bang and a laugh fest. So I’m really excited about coming early.”

Most of the Scary Movies performed very well at the box office, taking in north of $896M worldwide through five instalments. The 2000 original was one of the biggest R-rated horror movies of all time back in the day, so MOTU could be in trouble despite the built-in nostalgia factor and positive word of mouth from some recent test-screenings.

During a recent interview with EW, Wayans said that this new movie's aim is to "cancel the cancel culture."

"This movie is multi-generational. It's a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen, what is it? Gen Alpha. And it's all inclusive."

"What we're trying to do is bring back laughter," he added. "This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture."

