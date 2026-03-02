SCARY MOVIE 6 Official Trailer Comes With A Warning: "There Are No Safe Spaces"

The first trailer for Scary Movie (it seems to have dropped the "6") leaked online last week after debuting in theaters with Scream 7, and Paramount Pictures has now officially released the riotous teaser online.

The trailer begins on a subway, with several recognisable masked maniacs - Leatherface, Jason, the Heart Eyes killer, etc - menacing a young woman, who makes a pronouns joke when she's stabbed by this franchise's slightly goofier take on Ghostface.

Some hysterical scenes follow (yes, Officer Doofy returns), and it seems clear that this movie will not be holding anything back, so the easily offended should take heed. As the tagline says, “Every line will be crossed.”

The original creative team of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans are back on board, with Anna Faris and Regina Hall reprising their respective roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott and Jon Abrahams also return, along with new cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.

The Wayans certainly have a lot more material to take aim at for this next movie, and this trailer alone includes nods to Smile, Scream 6, Sinners, Get Out, M3GAN, Weapons, Heart Eyes, Terrifier, Malignant, The Substance and Final Destination Bloodlines.

"We're gonna do what we always do.," Marlon Wayans tells EW. "We're gonna make fun of everybody because we're equal opportunity offenders," he says. "We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can't mimic or copy. You could try, but it's very specific. It's how we grew up, and it's how we see the world. It's the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother."

"We like to be fearless," he continues. "Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves."

"I got me and my brothers together to come back to a franchise that we were removed from. I think the assignment is to bring back the cast, bring back me and my brothers working together, and to bring back big-ass laughs. The world needs a big-ass laugh."

Most of the Scary Movies performed very well at the box office, taking in north of $896M worldwide through five instalments. The 2000 original was one of the biggest R-rated horror movies of all time back in the day, but by the time the fifth entry had rolled around, audiences seemed to have grown tired of the same recycled jokes.

Scary Movie 6 hits theaters on June 12. Check out the trailer below along with a new synopsis, and let us know what you think.

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.