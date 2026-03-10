SLANTED: Rotten Tomatoes Score & New Poster For R-Rated Body Horror Satire Revealed

A new Barbie-style (the doll, not the movie) poster for upcoming sci-fi body horror satire, Slanted, has been released, and we also have the first social media reactions, reviews and an early Rotten Tomatoes score.

Slanted is currently sitting at an impressive 85% based on 27 reviews.

The movie has also been rated R for "language, some sexual material, teen drug use and brief violent content/bloody images."

Directed by Amy Wang, the story focuses on an insecure Chinese-American high school student named Joan (Beast Beast actress Shirley Chen) who longs to be accepted, and decides to undergo a radical experimental procedure to make her appear white.

Joan wakes up looking like an entirely different person (played by Scream 7 and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Mckenna Grace), and returns to school posing as a new student with her mind set on becoming Prom Queen.

"My first feature film, Slanted, offers a searing and unapologetically satirical view of race and what it is to be White," said Wang. "At the heart of this movie is a Chinese girl who just wants to feel accepted as an American. This is a deeply personal film that digs into your insecurities and exposes the twisted realities of a fractured identity. I have made this movie in the hopes that by exposing my wounds as a Chinese Australian woman, I can help others heal their own self-doubt."

The Regal Mystery Movie was #Slanted and it was easily the wokest drivel I have ever seen in my life. Ever. I mean I don’t want it making money but I want you all to see it. You’ll never believe me if I describe it. I swear to you, you’ve never seen woke this bad. — BaconManLives 🐻🏈 (@baconmanlives) March 10, 2026

#Slanted is twisted, unsettling, cautionary tale of self-acceptance and the cost of trying to be someone else. Amy Wang uses genre storytelling to capture a lived experience that resonates deeply with brilliant performances by Shirley Chen and Mckenna Grace in the dual lead role. pic.twitter.com/7H6WAsiaY0 — Cinemania Reviews (@filmcritique77) March 10, 2026

…#Slanted was definitely interesting, not what I thought it would be! I liked it but it got kinda rough! Not something I would see on my own! — Dennis Mills (@KingAce22) March 10, 2026

Body horror satire #Slanted, from #AmyWang has Mean Girls/Carrie/The Substance vibe. Asian teen gets surgery to look like blonde prom queen. Clever @bleeckerstfilms social commentary on race, immigration.Shirley Chen, McKenna Grace. #LoisAlterMark reviews: https://t.co/sFiEmm5tvH pic.twitter.com/uYozqGuY4W — Alliance of Women Film Journalists (@AWFJ) March 9, 2026

#Slanted is one of the best films of the year so far. Amy Wang weaves an incredibly well-observed & emotionally powerful sci-fi/horror parable about belonging, racial injustice & class. Shirley Chen & Mckenna Grace playing the same character is so much more than a gimmick! pic.twitter.com/oUFe9aUTnF — Bill Bria (@billbria) March 4, 2026

If you can't beat them, be them. Watch the trailer for director Amy Wang's SLANTED, a razor-sharp blend of satire, sci-fi, and body horror where the face card is lowkey lethal. Starring Shirley Chen, Mckenna Grace, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Amelie Zilber, Vivian Wu, and Fang Du,… pic.twitter.com/p6a7ARfZvG — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) February 18, 2026

Joan Huang idolizes the popular girls and dreams of being prom queen, but fears the only way to win is to look exactly like all the past queens whose portraits line her high school halls. Enter Ethnos: a mysterious cosmetic surgery clinic that makes people of color appear white. Joan undergoes the procedure and wakes up a beautiful blonde destined for the crown, but at what cost?

Blending sharp satire, sci-fi, and body horror, and starring Shirley Chen (Dìdi), Mckenna Grace (Regretting You), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Slanted proves that identity is never only skin-deep.

Slanted is written and directed by Amy Wang, making her feature debut. The movie is produced by Mark Ankner, Cameron Boling, Adel Nur, Trevor Wall, Amy Wang. Slanted is set to release in select US theaters starting March 13th, 2026.