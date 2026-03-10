PROJECT HAIL MARY Review: Lord & Miller's Soulful Sci-Fi Adventure Is An Early Film Of The Year Contender

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20 (a couple of days earlier in some regions), and even though we're only three months into 2026, this immensely entertaining adaptation of Andy Weir's novel firmly plants its flag as the film to beat this year.

Directed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and written by Drew Goddard (who also adapted Weir's The Martian for the screen), Project Hail Mary focuses on a middle-school science teacher named Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who is approached by the head of the Hail Mary project, Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller), and recruited to join a team of scientists who have been tasked with saving the planet.

A mysterious substance known as Astrophage appears to be causing the sun to die out, and Stratt's team predicts that the majority of life on Earth will be wiped out in less than 30 years. A plan is formed, but it's a one-way trip, and the astronauts assigned to the mission must come to terms with the fact that they will be making the ultimate sacrifice for the good of humanity.

Grace awakens on his ship to find that he is the only survivor, with no memory of who he is or why he's journeyed into space. As he slowly begins to piece everything together, he realises that he's not as alone as he thought. Grace encounters a strange alien who has made his way to the Tau Ceti system in the hopes of averting disaster on his own planet. "Rocky" is something of a scientist himself, and together the pair set their minds to the task at hand, forming a close bond in the process.

The story unfolds as two overlapping, non-linear narratives. As Grace and Rocky learn to communicate and formulate their plan, we flash back to the former's time on Earth in the buildup to the launch. These scenes may seem a little superfluous at first (especially since we spend quite a bit of time on mission prep in the first act), but their full importance becomes clear as the film progresses and a bombshell revelation comes to light.

The science behind the mission is (mostly) accessible, but even if you don't grasp every little detail, the genuinely touching central relationship between Grace and his extraterrestrial pal is the real draw here. Brought to life via practical FX by puppeteer and voice actor James Ortiz, Rocky is a wonderfully endearing creation, and his scenes with the initially bemused Grace provide some big laughs, as well as a few tears.

Gosling has never been better in the lead role, bringing an innate likability and (sometimes goofy) charm to our out-of-his-depth protagonist ("I put the 'not' in astronaut") who gradually comes to accept (albeit reluctantly) his fate. Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) offers fine support as the no-nonsense mission commander whose growing affection for Ryland puts her in an impossible position.

With Greig Fraser (Dune) on cinematography, it should go without saying that the film looks impeccable (see this one in IMAX if at all possible), and Daniel Pemberton’s varied score also deserves a mention.

Any problems? It does take a while to get going (10-15 minutes could probably have been trimmed from the 2h 36m runtime), and you will likely hear complaints about Project Hail Mary's lack of originality. Yes, the movie is derivative of quite a few earlier sci-fi films. Whether this impacts your enjoyment will obviously vary from person to person, but for me personally, this generally only becomes an issue if the end product is a cynical, inferior rip-off.

Lord and Miller's film wears its influences proudly on its sleeve, and actually winds up surpassing many of the movies it takes inspiration from.

Any minor nitpicks go out the airlock when a movie accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do: Make you laugh, make you cry, and take you on a truly unforgettable journey. Guaranteed to melt all but the iciest of hearts, Project Hail Mary is an early contender for film of the year.

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller from a screenplay by Drew Goodard, based on the novel by: Andy Weir. Producers include Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, p.g.a., Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Aditya Sood, p.g.a., Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a., Andy Weir. Executive Producers: Patricia Whitcher, Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, and Ken Kao.

The cast also features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026.