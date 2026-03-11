X-MEN: Trinity Bliss Responds To Rumors That She's In Contention To Play Jubilee In MCU Reboot

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is slowly but surely starting to come together, and casting is said to be underway. Though we haven't heard anything aside from rumors (and there have been a lot of 'em) up to this point, it shouldn't be too long before the trades share some official news.

One of the names that was mentioned as a possible contender to play Jubilee last year was Avatar: Fire and Ash star Trinity Bliss, and the young up-and-comer was asked about the rumor during an interview with The Direct.

"Oh my gosh. When I saw [the rumors], I was like, 'Oh, that would be really cool.' Like, 'What do you know that I don't?' But I mean, I love the X-Men side of things, so that would be really cool. But, I have not been cast as Jubilee."

Of course, it's not as if she'd confirm anything if she had been! There's always a chance Bliss has taken a meeting about the role, but the studio is believed to be casting a wide net to nail down this cast.

Jubilee made a couple of appearances in 29th Century Fox's X-Men movies (Lana Condor previously played her in Apocalypse), but was very much a background character. Fans are hopeful that this reboot will finally give the mutant hero a little more to do.

Bliss was also asked if she had any interest in playing any other Marvel or DC Comics characters.

"Wow, I don't even know where to start. I mean, Gwen Stacy has always been a fave of mine. Gosh, I'm just like seeing all of the different heroes and people flashing before my brain. It would be cool to play a villain too. Okay, sorry. I'm gonna need some time to think about this, but I'll see you at the next carpet and let you know."

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script (we expect another writer to join him at some point), and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier recently confirmed that he will helm the project after the trades reported that he was circling the gig.

"I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," Schreier revealed during a recent interview with Empire. "There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

We know that quite a few actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise will reprise their roles for Avengers: Doomsday, but there is a chance that these next Avengers movies will also introduce at least a couple of new mutant characters that will factor into the reboot.

Though nothing has been officially announced, the belief is that X-Men is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.