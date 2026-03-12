James Gunn Returns To The Daily Planet For MAN OF TOMORROW Prep; CLAYFACE Trailer May Be Coming Soon

Though nothing has been officially announced, James Gunn is expected to begin shooting Man of Tomorrow on April 17, and the filmmaker has now teased our return to one of DC Comics' most iconic locations with a new behind-the-scenes photo.

Gunn shared a couple of shots from inside The Leader Building in Cleveland, Ohio, which will once again double for the Daily Planet's main entrance and lobby. As Gunn notes, set construction is not underway just yet, and he is there for a "tech scout."

It's hardly a major reveal that The Daily Planet will once again feature in Gunn's Superman follow-up, especially since Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) and the rest of the news team cast have been confirmed to return.

Earlier today, the news broke that Lanterns star Aaron Pierre will also reprise his role as John Stewart.

In related news, reliable insider @Cryptic4KQual believes that the first trailer for DC Studios' Clayface could be released as soon as next month (though May is also a possibility).

CONFIRMANDO O ÓBVIO!



James Gunn confirma o retorno do Planeta Diário em 'Man Of Tomorrow', sequência de Superman. pic.twitter.com/JFgmsI5QqF — Bastidores 🎬 (@SiteBastidores4) March 12, 2026

*correction to last tweet*



While i'm at it, i might as well share something i heard from another source. Don't care if Gunn debunks.



Heard Clayface trailer is eyeing a april/may release. pic.twitter.com/6sATBnyryj — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) March 11, 2026

Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, Max Minghella (The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale) as John, a Gotham City detective who becomes suspicious of his fiancé Caitlin's relationship with Matt Hagen. Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17) plays Caitlin Bates, a biotech CEO who treats Matt after he's left disfigured by a mobster.

The story will reportedly "center on an ascending actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist for help. At first, the experiment is a successful but … well, it wouldn’t be a horror movie if the story ended right there, would it?"

Speak No Evil director James Watkins helmed the project, while James Gunn produced alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

As for Man of Tomorrow, specific plot details remain under wraps, but we know that the story will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.