DISCLOSURE DAY: Full Trailer For Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Movie Promises "Everything Will Become Clear"

A full-length trailer for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day has been released, and while the teaser does a good job of keeping the movie's secrets under wraps, it does give us a slightly better idea of what to expect.

Last year, the news broke that the legendary filmmaker planned to return to the sci-fi genre for a "UFO film" based on his own original idea, and the project later set an official release date of June 12, 2026.

A cast announcement followed, with Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (The Running Man) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*) enlisted to play the leads.

Based on what we can glean from the teaser, the story will focus on a small group of people (Blunt, O'Connor and Hewson's characters) attempting to let the rest of humanity know that we are not alone in the universe, and Colin Firth's enigmatic villain doing his best to stop them.

We don't actually see the aliens here, but whatever is going on with Firth's character's eyes certainly suggests that he's not a normal human. Has he been taken over by one of these mysterious beings, perhaps?

For a while after the release of what arguably remains his most iconic film, Jaws, Spielberg was pretty much synonymous with the sci-fi genre, helming the likes of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Close Encounters, and later A.I., Minority Report and War of the Worlds. His last sci-fi film was Ready Player One, which was (mostly) positively reviewed, but was seen as something of a disappointment when it came to global box office takings (just over $600 million).

Check out the new Disclore Day trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

This summer everything will become clear. Disclosure Day in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/BFZMnjHkSJ — Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) March 12, 2026

We deserve to know the truth. Disclosure Day in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/FZyTpRf1DJ — Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) March 12, 2026

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.