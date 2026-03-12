Silver Surfer's Origin Will Finally Be Revealed In FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL Comic

This June, Marvel Comics continues to expand on Earth-828's history with Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal #1, by Charles Soule and Mark Buckingham, the latest comic set in the MCU.

By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2026 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

"I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald... Galactus!"

Those haunting words uttered by Shalla-Bal spurred Marvel's First Family into action in last summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This June, we'll finally discover more about the Silver Surfer of Earth-828 in Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal #1, a comic book one-shot by acclaimed writer Charles Soule (Daredevil) and superstar artist Mark Buckingham (Miracleman).

Each one-shot is set in the world of the blockbuster film, expanding on its history by revealing the team's earliest adventures and the origins of their legendary adversaries.

Who was Shalla-Bal before Galactus appointed her with a dark, cosmic destiny? The Fantastic Four: First Steps offered an exciting glimpse, but stopped short of fully exploring her past on Zenn-La and what led her to agree to become a Herald. Now, it’s time to learn the entire truth. 

Here's the official description for Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal #1:

THE ORIGINS OF SHALLA-BAL!

Years ago, in order to save her planet, astronomer Shalla-Bal gave up her freedom to become the sustenance-seeking Herald of the intergalactic Devourer of Worlds, Galactus! Now, for the first time, learn the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make!

"Already spoiled rotten to have had superstar writers Matt Fraction and Dan Slott collaborate with me on this Fantastic Four series, I was over the moon to discover I'd be joined by the incredible Charles Soule for this next instalment," Buckingham said today. "And over the moon, and far into deep space, is where we are going."

"To glimpse a dramatic and heartbreaking tale from Shalla-Bal's past, beautifully written by Charles, that takes place prior to the events in The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

"It continues to be a delight and utter joy to draw this book, and to have a whole issue to indulge in my love for the Silver Surfer, especially after seeing Shalla-Bal so exquisitely brought to life in the film," Buckingham continued. "I’ve loved bringing the magic of the early FF stories and Marvel Studios’ movie together and delving deeper into the universe of The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Check out Phil Noto's gorgeous Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal #1 cover below, and stay tuned for more as we have it.

image host

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL
Variant Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
On Sale 6/10

2026 Saturn Awards Winners See THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Beat SUPERMAN As Best Cinematic Film Adaptation
