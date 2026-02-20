New Details On THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Scrapped Steve Rogers Scene (And What It Means For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY)

New Details On THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Scrapped Steve Rogers Scene (And What It Means For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY)

More details about Chris Evans' scrapped cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been revealed, and we have some insights into what it means for Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2026 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release last summer, it was rumoured that Chris Evans would have a cameo role in the movie. That obviously didn't happen, though we've since heard that the Russo Brothers shot a scene meant to tee up Avengers: Doomsday.

For any number of reasons, the decision was made to swap it out for that big Doctor Doom tease in the Baxter Building. As a result, our first look at Steve Rogers' MCU return came in a teaser trailer first released last December. 

Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH has shared a few additional details about original plans for Steve's appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As a reminder, it's previously been reported that he, Peggy Carter, and their child all now reside on Earth-828.

"The original post-credits scene for First Steps, which was removed, had the Fantastic Four visiting Steve at his cabin on their Earth and asking him for help with a multiversal problem/the Incursions," they write. "That scene now appears in Avengers: Doomsday."

There are still a lot of missing puzzle pieces, but the scooper would go on to claim that Evans will also appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, suggesting his story won't end with this surprise return.

Claims that Steve's actions in Avengers: Endgame—when he travelled back in time to get his happy ending with Peggy Carter—have doomed the Multiverse persist.

Either way, the Russo Brothers will need to figure out a way to explain how he ended up in the present day as an old man (and we still don't know what became of him after he showed up with a new shield in hand). 

There's also a pretty compelling theory doing the rounds, suggesting that we already caught a glimpse of Steve in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene...

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
FANTASTIC FOUR Star Doug Jones Would Return As Silver Surfer In The MCU - On One Condition (Exclusive)
Related:

FANTASTIC FOUR Star Doug Jones Would Return As Silver Surfer In The MCU - On One Condition (Exclusive)
Doug Jones Shares His Review Of Julie Garner's Silver Surfer In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

Doug Jones Shares His Review Of Julie Garner's Silver Surfer In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder