Marvel Comics Announces New SHALLA-BAL: SILVER SURFER One Shot From Dan Slott & Mark Buckingham

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduced a female take on Marvel Comics' classic space-faring hero, the Silver Surfer, but it wasn't the version of the character fans are most familiar with.

Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolfman, Weapons) played the movie's Surfer, but not as a gender-switched take on Norrin Radd.

In the original Marvel Comics continuity, Shalla-Bal was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, and was the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus came to devour their planet, Radd volunteered to become his herald in exchange for sparing Zenn-La. Later, when Franklin Richards took over as the new Galactus, he imbued Shalla with the same cosmic powers and allowed her to serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

In the movie, the Surfer paves the way for Galactus' arrival and proves to be a formidable challenge for Marvel's First Family. Ultimately, she decides to turn against the Devourer of Worlds and aids Sue Storm in sending the towering villain through a portal to the far end of the universe.

There have been conflicting reports relating to Shalla-Bal's MCU future. One rumor claimed that she was introduced as a "one and done" character, with Marvel Studios planning to debut Norrin Radd at some point. This remains to be seen, but Marvel Comics will put the spotlight on Bal in a new one-shot from Dan Slott and Mark Buckingham, with covers by Phil Noto.

We don't have a preview, but Bleeding Cool reports that Fantastic Four: First Foes – Shalla Bal #1 will hit shelves in June, following the release of Fantastic 4: First Foes #1 later this month.

FROM THE WORLD OF THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! Return to the universe of the legendary film in the first of a series of specials!! On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world's champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn't happy about things. He's known as the Mad Thinker, and he's determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!

First Steps also stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."