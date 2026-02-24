FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES #1 Preview Teases The Mad Thinker's Surprising Role In Team's MCU Origin

This March, Marvel Comics is teaming with the fictional "Future Foundation" to release Fantastic Four: First Foes #1, the first of four more "authorised" comic book one-shots retelling the Fantastic Four's heroism and early adventures.

Those start with their encounter with one of New York City's most notorious villains: the Mad Thinker. Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will be written by former Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott, with artwork by award-winning superhero artist Mark Buckingham.

It's a clever way to expand on the world we first visited in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, especially as the movie largely glossed over the team's past. We did get an opening montage and references to several villains—along with a post-credits scene showing them in animated form—but these new comics look set to finally expand on Earth-828.

A preview has been released today, seemingly confirming that the Man Thinker was part of the team's origin story. In this unlettered sneak peek, we see him in the control room while Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny are being transformed by cosmic rays. Later, they clash in New York City.

"Return to the world of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the first of a series of quarterly one-shot specials throughout 2026, expanding on different characters and moments from the film," reads the official description. "On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world’s champions and protectors."

"They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn’t happy about things. He’s known as the Mad Thinker, and he’s determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!"

In addition to the main story, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will also include a two‑page "Fantastic Science" feature inspired by Reed Richards' educational programming in the world of the film.

Written by Ryan North, the current mastermind behind Marvel's ongoing Fantastic Four comic book series, the short story is described as "one fans of all ages won't want to miss."

The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 comic book one-shot follows the sold-out Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic book one-shot Marvel released last year, written by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Fantastic Four) and also drawn by Buckingham.