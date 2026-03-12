LEGEND OF AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER Promo Art Ages Up The Aang Gang Nad Reveals The Movie's Villain

Newly revealed promo art from the upcoming Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender movie reveals the aged-up versions of Aang, Kitara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko, and showcases Dave Bautista's villain.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2026 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's been a long time coming, but a new look at the Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender movie has finally been revealed (via SFFGazette.com).

This comes our way thanks to some freshly leaked merchandise. Revealing what Aang and the rest of the franchise's leads look like as young adults, this has surfaced shortly after it was confirmed that the movie is bypassing theaters for a Paramount+ streaming release.

Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has been in the works for a long time and was originally announced in 2001 by Avatar Studios. A few pieces of concept art have since shown up online, but updates have otherwise been few and far between.

This artwork gives us our first proper look at Aang, Kitara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko as young adults. The designs remain true to who these characters are, and we also see a new character who many fans believe is the mystery villain played by Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista.

There's no sign of Suki, but this merchandise tends to come in waves, and there's always a chance that something about her new look would be considered a spoiler. 

Lauren Montgomery, who directed Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, recently took to Instagram to confirm the end of production on the long-awaited project, which is the first animated feature in the Avatar franchise's history.

"'Aang' movie is officially wrapped," Montgomery shared. "We screened the final film for the crew and celebrated the end of a four year journey. Now it waits in limbo until its release in October. I’ve never worked on an ‘Avatar’ project that was easy and this was no different. But it was worth it. I’m so proud of everyone who was a part of this and the amazing thing we built together."

"The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there," she continued. "The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn’t sufficient, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it!"

Originally announced as Aang: The Last Airbender, the movie was dated for an October 10, 2025, release. It was later pushed back to January 30, 2026, before being retitled The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender and scheduled for an October 9, 2026, debut. Now, it's simply "coming soon" to Paramount+.

