THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Posters Highlight The Franchise's New And Returning Characters

As we first reported on Toonado.com, seven new posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have been released today. The spotlight is put on Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach and Toad, Rosalina, Bowser Jr., and Yoshi (who is joined by Baby Mario and Baby Luigi).

There are heaps of nods to other characters from the iconic Nintendo franchise, along with some possible clues about what's to come in the highly anticipated sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The biggest new additions are, of course, Rosalina, Bowser Jr., and Yoshi. The latter could quite easily take the lead of his own movie if that's the direction Illumination and Nintendo choose to head in with the iconic dinosaur.

For now, the spotlight will remain on Chris Pratt's Mario. Talking about being cast in the role, he previously said, "There's a passionate fan base and I'm one of the fans. I get it. Mostly, people don't want something like this to get screwed up. They're precious about it. They're careful. And I'm grateful for that."

Adding that he played the Super Mario Bros. game "for hundreds of hours" as a kid, Pratt added, "Nothing really compares to it in terms of my relationship to the brand. I care just as much as everyone else to make sure that doesn't get screwed up."

Ultimately, it worked. The movie was a critical and commercial hit, and we'd bet on this follow-up being one of 2026's biggest movies.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

Benny Safdie and Brie Larson recently joined the cast as Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr., with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson all reprising their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.