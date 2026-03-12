DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Sees Jessica Jones Out To Cause Trouble And Bullseye Kicking Butt

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is almost here, and a new TV spot has just been released. Packed full of never-before-seen footage from the Disney+ series, it opens with Jessica Jones eager to kick some butt and cause a lot of trouble.

Later, we get a new look at Matthew Lillard as an intriguing character supposedly called "Mr. Charles" (most fans remain convinced that it's a codename) and Bullseye doing what he does best: killing people with all manner of weapons.

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again was a mashup of conflicting visions thanks to a major creative overhaul. Now, we get to see the full extent of showrunner Dario Scardapane's vision for the Man Without Fear, and it seems far more comic-accurate and action-packed.

That's not a bad thing, and all signs point to Season 2 being bigger and better than its predecessor. Critics will receive all 8 episodes of the show this Monday, and we'll be sharing our review when the embargo lifts on March 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

"The Fisk administration at this point has really taken hold," Scardapane recently said of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. "At the same time, there’s a bubbling up of an underground. New York is being transformed."

"One of the things we’ve leaned into is that time has passed between the end of the Netflix show and the beginning of ours," he continued, referring to Jessica's return. "We’re acknowledging that. These characters have matured; they’ve gone through life. And Jessica Jones, bourbon-swilling smartass – what’s it like for her to mature seven years?"

"What Melissa Rosenberg did with Season 1 of Jessica Jones is some of the finest superhero television work ever. When I first came talked to Marvel I was like, 'We’ve got to bring Jessica Jones back!' I don’t feel that her story ended. If you read the comic books, you’ll know that there’s a next chapter of her life that I thought was super interesting," Scardapane concluded.

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again in the player below.

Ready to cause some trouble?



Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 streams March 24 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GVGdnWLlwE — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 12, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.