DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 TV Spot Reveals Costumed Action And [SPOILER]'s MCU Return

A new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been released, and it's packed full of never-before-seen footage from the Disney+ series. This may be a precursor to us getting a new trailer, with the reveals coming thick and fast.

For starters, there's plenty of costumed action featuring the Man Without Fear, an intriguing conversation between the hero and Jessica Jones, and a fresh look at Bullseye suited up and wielding a couple of knives. Perhaps most intriguing is the shot of Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk once again coming face-to-face.

Hawkeye star Tony Dalton also returns as Jack Duquesne, a.k.a. Swordsman, after last being shown in the same prison that the Kingpin of Crime had attempted to trap Frank Castle/The Punisher in.

Overall, it's an exciting, thrilling glimpse at what's to come from Daredevil: Born Again later this month. The first season was a clash of very different visions that got mashed up in a "creative overhaul," but this next batch of episodes will show what Dario Scardapane is really cooking.

"I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard," Dalton told us in an exclusive interview last November. "I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me."

"It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]" he continued. "That's gonna come out, and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in the player below.

New promo for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 has been released. pic.twitter.com/QDwzSiI0et — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 5, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.