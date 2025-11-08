TRAP HOUSE Star Tony Dalton Confirms Action-Heavy DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return (Exclusive)

Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne proved a standout character in Hawkeye and ultimately wasn't the villain that Kate Bishop initially suspected. Wielding a sword, he even helped out during the show's final battle between the heroes and the Tracksuit Mafia.

Better known as Swordsman in the comics, Jack returned in Daredevil: Born Again. There, we learned that he'd been operating as a vigilante, something which brought him into Mayor Wilson Fisk's crosshairs. When we last saw Jack, he was among those locked up in The Kingpin's secret underground prison.

Earlier this week, we were fortunate enough to sit down with Dalton, who many of you will know best for his terrifying portrayal of Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul, to discuss his role in the new action thriller Trap House. That arrives in theaters on November 14.

We asked if he's back as Swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and not only did Dalton confirm he will be, but the actor also teased some action-packed scenes for the character.

"Actually, when you were asking me about [Trap House's] action sequences, that's exactly what I was thinking about in my mind. I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard," Dalton says in the video above. "I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me."

"It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]" he continued. "That's gonna come out and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun."

For Dalton to walk away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 injured, he must have seen a lot of action in his scenes. With any luck, this means Swordsman will finally suit up, potentially as he joins forces with the Man Without Fear to help take Fisk down.

Check out the trailer and synopsis for Trap House below.