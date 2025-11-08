TRAP HOUSE Star Tony Dalton Confirms Action-Heavy DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return (Exclusive)

Talking to us about his standout role in Trap House, Hawkeye star Tony Dalton confirms that he will return as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and recalls being injured on set!

Interview
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne proved a standout character in Hawkeye and ultimately wasn't the villain that Kate Bishop initially suspected. Wielding a sword, he even helped out during the show's final battle between the heroes and the Tracksuit Mafia. 

Better known as Swordsman in the comics, Jack returned in Daredevil: Born Again. There, we learned that he'd been operating as a vigilante, something which brought him into Mayor Wilson Fisk's crosshairs. When we last saw Jack, he was among those locked up in The Kingpin's secret underground prison.

Earlier this week, we were fortunate enough to sit down with Dalton, who many of you will know best for his terrifying portrayal of Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul, to discuss his role in the new action thriller Trap House. That arrives in theaters on November 14.

We asked if he's back as Swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and not only did Dalton confirm he will be, but the actor also teased some action-packed scenes for the character. 

"Actually, when you were asking me about [Trap House's] action sequences, that's exactly what I was thinking about in my mind. I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard," Dalton says in the video above. "I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me."

"It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]" he continued. "That's gonna come out and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun."

For Dalton to walk away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 injured, he must have seen a lot of action in his scenes. With any luck, this means Swordsman will finally suit up, potentially as he joins forces with the Man Without Fear to help take Fisk down. 

Check out the trailer and synopsis for Trap House below. 

El Paso DEA Agent Ray Seale and his team infiltrate a drug trafficking operation run by notorious cartel boss 'Guzman'. But things go wrong and one of his team is shot and killed. In the aftermath, the slain agent’s son, Jesse, is devastated and struggles financially having to move back to Spain with his mom. Ray’s own son, Cody feels sorry for Jesse and bands together a group of other DEA kids to utilize their skills and access to resources to enact revenge, stealing money from trap houses operated by the Guzman family.

As the teenage ring of thieves goes for riskier targets, the DEA and the cartel close in. Cody quickly realizes he’s entered them all into a deadly game, and when Ray Seale finds out the truth, he must desperately protect his son from the increasing danger that has resulted from their heists.

Fans Have Fun With Unused Promo Shots Of Jon Bernthal As The Punisher From DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/8/2025, 12:25 PM
This might be the most exciting news I've heard for Season 2.

Maybe Marvel will finally stop wasting my homeboy Lalo!

Dobler
Dobler - 11/8/2025, 12:44 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - 💯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/8/2025, 1:06 PM
Honestly , that’s the first time I have even heard of this film which is surprising but it seems like it could be decent tbh so might check it out.

Anyway in regards Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne in Born Again , it’s cool that he will be getting in on the action more in S2 since I have enjoyed the character so far and I like that he gets to play a somewhat heroic character so far as opposed to the villains he is usually typecast as now (it certainly has precedent within the characters comic history since he’s been villain & hero).

View Recorder