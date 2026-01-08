RUMOR: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Will Share Scenes With [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Avengers: Doomsday will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes cross paths with the Fantastic Four and X-Men on screen for the first time. That opens the door to all manner of exciting meetings and team-ups, with Avengers: Secret Wars likely to do the same.

In the comics, Namor the Sub-Mariner has a romantic interest in the Fantastic Four's most powerful member, Sue Storm. While the Invisible Woman has obviously remained loyal to her husband, Reed Richards, she has occasionally had her head turned by the King of Atlantis' affections.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we can expect to see their dynamic explored in the next Avengers movie. According to @MyTimeToShineH, "Namor and Sue share a lot of scenes together in the desert you see in the leaked [fourth] teaser."

We still don't know where or exactly what that location is. Still, regardless of whether it's The Void, the site of an Incursion, or an ocean that's been drained, it's going to feature the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and Namor all sharing the same space.

For comic book fans, that's a dream come true. Given how much will be going on in this movie, chances are we won't get too much of an in-depth exploration of Namor and Sue's relationship, but we're sure the MCU's Talokan King will make his interest known (much to the chagrin of Mister Fantastic).

In October, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta was asked about Namor and Sue in Avengers: Doomsday, and danced around the question, replying, "Well, I really like [Pedro] Pascal," before trailing off with a laugh.

As for what we'll see from Namor here, chances are Shuri will enlist him to help turn the tide against Doctor Doom. Still, it's just as likely that the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan will decide to form an uneasy alliance with his fellow monarch, Victor Von Doom.

Check out the latest—officially released—Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.