SPIDER-MAN 3 SteelBooks Reveal New Artwork Of Tobey Maguire's Web-Slinger And Topher Grace's Venom

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy was a game-changer for superhero movies, even if it did end on something of a bum note with 2007's Spider-Man 3.

The movie has plenty of fans, and we're sure they'll be eager to get their hands on these newly revealed SteelBooks. Designed by Manta Lab, they feature a spectacular new look at both the wall-crawler and Venom.

Spider-Man 3 was a little overstuffed, with one too many villains in a story that ultimately underserved each of them. Still, the threequel made $895 million worldwide during its original run and holds a so-so 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Raimi has expressed disappointment with how the movie turned out and freely admits that he wasn't keen on adding Venom to the mix. Spider-Man 4 was supposed to follow—with the spotlight put on The Vulture, Black Cat, Lizard, and "Vulturess"—but creative differences with Sony saw the filmmaker leave the project. The Amazing Spider-Man then rebooted the franchise in 2012.

Promoting Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, Raimi reflected on what went wrong with Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3, putting it down to him simply not being a fan of the Lethal Protector (he'd planned to focus primarily on Sandman and Green Goblin II before Avi Arad interfered).

"It was really more just that I didn’t understand the character that well. It wasn’t close to my heart," he admitted. "The best thing I like about Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s Spider-Man is that they made relatable characters that I understand. Even if they were confused, like Norman Osborn, they still have goodness in their heart. They want them to do the right thing."

"When I read about Venom, which I hadn’t read as a kid," the filmmaker continued, "I had to catch up on it when they wanted him to be in the movie. I didn’t recognise enough humanity within that character to be able to identify with him properly. That’s really what it boils down to."

Tobey Maguire reprised his role as Peter Parker in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumour has it that we'll next see him in Avengers: Doomsday, while a fresh take on the Venom Symbiote is expected for Avengers: Secret Wars (leading into the eventual Spider-Man 5).

Check out the artwork for these new Spider-Man 3 SteelBooks below.