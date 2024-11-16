Rumor: SPIDER-MAN 4's Release Date May Be Pushed Due To Production Delays

It's been nearly three years since Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in theaters. Now, the world is eagerly anticipating the release of Spider-Man 4. Though Peter Parker's next MCU installment seemed uncertain for a while, the follow-up to his multiversal adventure appears to be well on track. First, it was revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton, director of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, would be helming the film. Then, an official release date of July 24, 2026 was announced for the project.

Overall, things seem bright for the wall-crawler. However, if a new rumor is to be believed, it seems fans could end up waiting a little longer than expected for Spidey's latest outing. Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast on November 14, Jeff Sneider revealed that, while he initially expected the untitled Spider-Man 4 to start shooting mid-2025, he has now heard the movie could be facing both production and release date delays:

"I'm under the impression that ['Spider-Man 4'] would go in the second half of the year. Sounds like if it does [...] I keep hearing 'Spider-Man 4' may have been pushed to like, end of 2025, early 2026. I don't see a world in which it makes that release date in 2026 in the summer. So, I'm hearing that something's up with 'Spider-Man 4''s date, and that that may be pushed some months."

Sneider clarified he did not confirm the information with Sony, but that his source advised him to keep an eye on the situation. He also stated he did not know how this possible outcome could affect Avengers: Secret Wars. A delay for Spider-Man 4 would be surprising, given how, just in October, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Spider-Man actor Tom Hollland revealed the movie would start shooting summer 2025.

Interestingly, Spider-Man 4 is meant to fall right between Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). Spider-Man 4 has long been rumored to feature some sort of multiversal element. Furthermore, given its placement between two major MCU events, it's often assumed the film will lead into the fifth Avengers chapter in some form. So, if the movie were to be delayed, it opens the question mark of whether or not Secret Wars could be affected, both in terms of story and release date.

Of course, it's important to stress this is just a rumor, so we should wait and see how things develop. It's also worth stressing that, even if there were to be a delay, it wouldn't necessarily mean bad things for the project. The potential delay Sneider refers to could come down to something as simple as actors' scheduling, for example. So, time to panic, it is not.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to be released July 24, 2026.