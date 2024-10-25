SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets A Very Interesting 2026 Release Date As Movie's Director Is Finally Confirmed

Sony Pictures has finally announced Spider-Man 4's release date and it's coming out right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars! We also have a director for the long-awaited MCU sequel...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 25, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

After months of speculation, Sony Pictures has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will be released in theaters on July 26, 2026. We've long suspected the date was being saved for the web-slinger as Marvel Studios removed an untiled movie from that weekend some time ago. 

It's also been confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the movie. 

What's so interesting about this release date? For starters, this means it's coming out right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Unless it takes place before the former (which is unlikely given that Tom Holland is expected to be Doomsday's lead), chances are this story will take place in whatever's left after Earth's Mightiest Heroes clash with Doctor Doom. 

Tom Holland recently confirmed that he will star in Christopher Nolan's next movie and, believe it or not, the mysterious project comes out one week before Spider-Man 4 on July 17, 2026! As for Avengers: Doomsday, that's coming on May 1, 2026. 

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna are writing Spider-Man 4's screenplay. No story details have been revealed, though rumours continue to swirl about a team-up with Venom...or Daredevil...or maybe Ant-Man. We'll see. 

"The idea is crazy," Holland recently said of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

Screenshot-2024-10-25-at-19-52-43-copy

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," he said in a separate, earlier podcast appearance. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Holland added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Are you excited for Spider-Man 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Says Movie Is Crazy And Different To Anything We've Done Before
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/25/2024, 2:54 PM
Expected date. Do we think it's set before Doomsday then?

Crazy Summer for Holland between his Spidey appearences and leading the Nolan movie the weekend before.

Crazy year for cbms with Batman in October and Supergirl in June too!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/25/2024, 2:57 PM
@WakandanQueen - I do think so. Maybe the end of Spider-Man 4 is also a spoiler for how Doomsday ends.

And yeah 2026 is gonna be good, but I'm not sure it's gonna beat 2025 with both Fantastic Four and Superman.
MovieMonster
MovieMonster - 10/25/2024, 3:09 PM
@WakandanQueen - Sony and Nolan are going to be fighting over IMAX screens
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/25/2024, 2:55 PM
Not interesting at all, but that might be because I kinda have been expecting it for months.

I kinda hope it's not set on Battleworld though. I rather see it right lead into Doomsday, but still released after to keep spoilers to a minimum (like with AMatW).
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/25/2024, 2:56 PM
Marvel Bigger Stronger Better Studios to all the Haters.

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/25/2024, 2:57 PM
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/25/2024, 2:57 PM
User Comment Image
Next should be a title and casting.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/25/2024, 2:58 PM
Since it's DDC, there is a certain villain who should be in it.
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/25/2024, 2:59 PM
No need to read i know is JOnathan Majors....set Spiderman in the Jim Crow era and make it about vampires is bold!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/25/2024, 3:22 PM
@Malatrova15 - Spider-Man IS doing a Jim Crow-era vampire film. Directed by Christopher Nolan no less.

I feel like you just manifested Chris Nolan's next movie. Now he just needs to cast Majors and Schaffer and we're all set.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/25/2024, 3:31 PM
@ObserverIO - Ella Hollywood would be a great cast ...better than Zendaya
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/25/2024, 3:00 PM
Why would SONY take the juice out of Venom with the announcement today, opening weekend? It's just [frick]ing weird.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/25/2024, 3:59 PM
@SATW42 - Honestly, why not piggyback off Venom 3's opening weekend? It's PERFECT since... supposedly... we haven't seen the last of Venom or Knull.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 10/25/2024, 3:07 PM
Why would it release on a Sunday? This seems wrong.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/25/2024, 3:09 PM
Marvel Studios is Truly Immortal.

User Comment Image
MovieMonster
MovieMonster - 10/25/2024, 3:12 PM
It beign released between Doomsday and Secret Wars makes me think this will be another multiverse movie (which is getting tiring) but hopefully we can have some street level elements. I think they'll be saving the Daredevil team-up for the fifth film.

I hope Tobey and Andrew aren't shoehorned into this one. Bring them back for Secret Wars with a scene in this movie's credits setting that up.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/25/2024, 3:18 PM
"The idea is crazy"

Releases in-between Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Battleworld.

That could be how they do multiverse and gritty crime drama all at once.
If it takes place in Arachnia or some other NYC-based Battleworld realm they could do a grounded crime movie with Kingpin and Daredevil etc but with multiversal elements galore like Tobey and Andrew. There wouldn't have to be a multiversal plotline. They would all be a part of the same reality. The multiverse stuff would be setting not story.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 10/25/2024, 3:22 PM
Let's see if this release date sticks because Nolan's film is releasing a week prior which also stars Tom Holland.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/25/2024, 3:25 PM
"Tom Holland is expected to be Doomsday's lead"

User Comment Image

This feels a whole like one of those things that MyTimeForToast or whatever posted on Xitter, that just kinda became conventional wisdom. I just don't know that I buy Spidey headlining three movies in less than a year, especially since production on Spidey 4 is reportedly overlapping with Doomsday pretty significantly.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/25/2024, 3:32 PM
I liked some of the fight scenes in Shang-Chi and the mandarin was cool but that WAS it really. It is still an improvement over the previous director but not by much.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2024, 3:32 PM
I'm even more excited about the fight scenes with this one given how badass the fight choreography was for Shang-Chi.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/25/2024, 3:39 PM
Interesting...was the Doomsday script officially finished? Wonder how they'll pull that off.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/25/2024, 3:51 PM
So a release date that is nearly 5 since NWH. That's a long AF time between sequels for such a tentpole property, and further evidences how much rewriting and content reshuffling Kevin Feige's team have been doing at Marvel Studios (with Kang getting axed and a lot of Phase 5 projects getting killed) -- and Sony waiting for them to get their shit together.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/25/2024, 3:52 PM
It should be a GROUDNED STORY that ends with Spidey being pulled into a LARGER, more FANTATSIC conflict. Spidey being ripped from something street level into something cosmic. That fits with Spidey. Not some multiverse bullshit movie in between two other multiverse movies. Nice palette cleanser between two bombastic films.


User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/25/2024, 3:57 PM
Holland is about to be a busy, young man! That's three movies he'd be shooting before Secret Wars.

