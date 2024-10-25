SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets A Very Interesting 2026 Release Date As Movie's Director Is Finally Confirmed

After months of speculation, Sony Pictures has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will be released in theaters on July 26, 2026. We've long suspected the date was being saved for the web-slinger as Marvel Studios removed an untiled movie from that weekend some time ago.

It's also been confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the movie.

What's so interesting about this release date? For starters, this means it's coming out right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Unless it takes place before the former (which is unlikely given that Tom Holland is expected to be Doomsday's lead), chances are this story will take place in whatever's left after Earth's Mightiest Heroes clash with Doctor Doom.

Tom Holland recently confirmed that he will star in Christopher Nolan's next movie and, believe it or not, the mysterious project comes out one week before Spider-Man 4 on July 17, 2026! As for Avengers: Doomsday, that's coming on May 1, 2026.

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna are writing Spider-Man 4's screenplay. No story details have been revealed, though rumours continue to swirl about a team-up with Venom...or Daredevil...or maybe Ant-Man. We'll see.

"The idea is crazy," Holland recently said of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," he said in a separate, earlier podcast appearance. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Holland added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Are you excited for Spider-Man 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.