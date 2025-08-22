PEACEMAKER: Brey Noelle Shares White Rabbit Photos; Frank Grillo Talks Secret DCU Project; SUPERMAN Hits $600M

Peacemaker star Brey Noelle has shared new BTS photos of her White Rabbit costume, while Frank Grillo reveals that he's lined up for another DCU project as Rick Flag Sr. As for Superman, it just hit $600M.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

It's a big day for DC Studios. Peacemaker season 2 premiered on HBO Max yesterday evening, and Superman will have crossed $600 million at the worldwide box office by the time you read this. 

We've known that was coming for a while, of course, and even though the movie's run is starting to wind down, it should just about reach $615 million - $620 million when all is said and done. Coupled with strong Digital sales, Warner Bros. Discovery is likely happy with how its first DCU movie has performed. 

Back to Peacemaker, and singer/actor Brey Noelle has shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from her time on set. Offering a detailed look at her White Rabbit costume, we see that it was brought to life on screen in a very comic-accurate manner. 

You can take a closer look at the DCU's White Rabbit in the Instagram post below. 

GQ caught up with Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo to talk Peacemaker, and asked what the future holds in store for his character. He's already lent his voice to the character in Creature Commandos and showed up for a few scenes in Superman

Peacemaker season 2 will not be the last we see of the new A.R.G.U.S. boss, though. "We were at the premiere, and I was like, 'This is cool. Like I'm really entangled in this world.' And then this is why I love Gunn: we were at the afterparty, and he leaned in, 'You know what we got coming next, right?' And I'm like, 'No.' He goes, 'We got something big—and you're all over it.'"

"I don't know what it is, but he knows, whatever he needs me for, in whatever capacity, I'm in," Grillo continued. "My agents know, when the call comes, just say yes and we'll figure the rest out later. I feel very lucky that somehow I got my caboose attached to his train. I don't know how it happened, I don't know why it happened, so, at this point in my life, I'm just so happy it happened."

Asked if Gunn mapped out Flag Sr.'s importance when they first met, the actor said, "He did, but he's taking over this obscure studio, and it's part of Warner Bros., and who the f*ck knows? I don't know where it's going, how serious they are, and how much power and money Warner Bros is giving them. I know he’s a man of his word, but I didn’t know how quickly it would all come together."

Many fans are convinced that Gunn plans to adapt Darwyn Cooke's masterpiece, The New Frontier. If so, you can expect Flag Sr. to play a key role in the project, which, according to our sources, could be teased as soon as next year's Lanterns

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/22/2025, 4:18 PM
Just watched the episode and thought it was really cool.

One thing I picked up on..

I knew Gunn didn't like him...but this episodes definitely goes out the way to make it clear that Gunn HATES Jared Leto. 🤣🤣🤣
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 4:28 PM
@UnderBelly - Funny because they have a lot in common
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2025, 4:39 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - no they don't. Leto is/was in a wannabe sex cult and was a sex pest. Gunn worked at Troma and has a twisted personality. Next you'll bring up tweets lmao same old playbook
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/22/2025, 4:51 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - oh so now those are bad.....jeez
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/22/2025, 4:58 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - hosts a party -> tells people to come dressed as a paedo -> comes dressed as a priest
As weird as the theme of the party is, you can't deny that this is took courage on his part. To this day, people are still afraid to criticize the church
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 4:59 PM
@bobevanz - Yes, just some silly twisted tweets haha all in good fun

Unrelated, Gunn’s close personal friend, Jimmy Urine, just had to put him in GotG 2

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/mindless-self-indulgence-jimmy-urine-sexual-assault-1209677/
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 5:00 PM
@roboticJohnson - is this a joke?
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/22/2025, 5:04 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - not at all, the Churchill even got its own wikipedia page about it

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_Church_sexual_abuse_cases

And despite that, not enough people talk or do something about it
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/22/2025, 5:04 PM
@roboticJohnson - church* not churchill
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/22/2025, 5:05 PM
@roboticJohnson - that's a strange take but if you wanna praise him for trivialising something so horrible then

User Comment Image
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/22/2025, 5:08 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - what do you mean by trivialising?
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/22/2025, 5:20 PM
@roboticJohnson -


trivialize
/ˈtrɪvɪəlʌɪz/
verb
gerund or present participle: trivialising
make (something) seem less important, significant, or complex than it really is.
"the problem was either trivialized or ignored by teachers"

He was throwing paedo themed parties like that stuff is funny. 😬

Id rather him just call out the church instead
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 4:28 PM
Congrats to Superman since 600 million or so is no mean feat nowadays so I’m happy for its success since it’s a solid film!!.

In regards to Grillo ‘s comments , Gunn could be talking about the movie he’s writing now which could have Flag Sr in a bigger role then he did in Superman though I hope he’s not the lead personally because that would be disappointing…

I’m still thinking James’s next will be either a Justice Gang movie or Superman & Supergirl (hoping for the latter moreso then the former).
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/22/2025, 4:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have a feeling it will be the Justice gang and supergirl saving Superman from brainiac. What the title will be is to be decided but it’s going to be within the Superman family and Superman will have a big piece to the story but it won’t be a direct sequel. Plus having brainiac as the lead villain, the story can be between earth and space.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 4:46 PM
@epc1122 - idk about that since I would like Supes to have a more active role in it then just being captured.

However I could see it being more of a team movie then Superman obviously was.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/22/2025, 4:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think brainiac is going to capture him but brainiac is going to be the vehicle to show Superman krypton’s history akin to Superman the animated series.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 4:54 PM
@epc1122 - that could be cool!!.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/22/2025, 4:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - thanks. Unfortunately, I can see the justice gang and supergirl needing lex’s help which will go into Luthor being president for the fourth film. I can see by the end of the fourth film lex goes back to prison.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/22/2025, 4:50 PM
User Comment Image

😉😌
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/22/2025, 4:52 PM
I loved S1 but dude just tone down the sex jokes, they really takeS you off the show. Gunn has my support because for me hes a good writer, hes embrace the comics and he write strong emocional stuff that really makes you care about the characters. But someone needs to hold his leash a bit. Guardians, TSS and Superman have great jokes not related to sex, he can write it but hes just obsessed with sex jokes when hes off the leash.

Again i support the guy just tone down the sex jokes. At this point i hope Gunn takes a break and let us see more DCU content from other creators, im really excited to watch Lanterns and Supergirl.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2025, 4:57 PM
I really liked the episode, it's hilarious seeing the discourse on THAT scene. Also Gunn says Green Lantern is from Cincinnati so that's now Canon. @48:36
Woo hoo!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2025, 4:59 PM
There's like 20 articles worth of content in here if anyone wants to take the time, or we can take another dozen rumors from Sneider and Richtman lol
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/22/2025, 5:13 PM
LOVE Frank

