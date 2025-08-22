PEACEMAKER: Brey Noelle Shares White Rabbit Photos; Frank Grillo Talks Secret DCU Project; SUPERMAN Hits $600M

It's a big day for DC Studios. Peacemaker season 2 premiered on HBO Max yesterday evening, and Superman will have crossed $600 million at the worldwide box office by the time you read this.

We've known that was coming for a while, of course, and even though the movie's run is starting to wind down, it should just about reach $615 million - $620 million when all is said and done. Coupled with strong Digital sales, Warner Bros. Discovery is likely happy with how its first DCU movie has performed.

Back to Peacemaker, and singer/actor Brey Noelle has shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from her time on set. Offering a detailed look at her White Rabbit costume, we see that it was brought to life on screen in a very comic-accurate manner.

You can take a closer look at the DCU's White Rabbit in the Instagram post below.

GQ caught up with Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo to talk Peacemaker, and asked what the future holds in store for his character. He's already lent his voice to the character in Creature Commandos and showed up for a few scenes in Superman.

Peacemaker season 2 will not be the last we see of the new A.R.G.U.S. boss, though. "We were at the premiere, and I was like, 'This is cool. Like I'm really entangled in this world.' And then this is why I love Gunn: we were at the afterparty, and he leaned in, 'You know what we got coming next, right?' And I'm like, 'No.' He goes, 'We got something big—and you're all over it.'"

"I don't know what it is, but he knows, whatever he needs me for, in whatever capacity, I'm in," Grillo continued. "My agents know, when the call comes, just say yes and we'll figure the rest out later. I feel very lucky that somehow I got my caboose attached to his train. I don't know how it happened, I don't know why it happened, so, at this point in my life, I'm just so happy it happened."

Asked if Gunn mapped out Flag Sr.'s importance when they first met, the actor said, "He did, but he's taking over this obscure studio, and it's part of Warner Bros., and who the f*ck knows? I don't know where it's going, how serious they are, and how much power and money Warner Bros is giving them. I know he’s a man of his word, but I didn’t know how quickly it would all come together."

Many fans are convinced that Gunn plans to adapt Darwyn Cooke's masterpiece, The New Frontier. If so, you can expect Flag Sr. to play a key role in the project, which, according to our sources, could be teased as soon as next year's Lanterns.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.