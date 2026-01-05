AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Rumored Description Reveals What To Expect Ahead Of Inevitable Leaks

Over the past month, the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers have leaked online days before their official debuts in theaters alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The first two came on a Monday, and the third dropped late on Saturday/early Sunday (depending on where you live). As of now, we're still waiting for the fourth teaser to leak, and while that's inevitably going to happen in the next day or two, a possible description has just surfaced on social media.

We've been unable to confirm whether this is real or yet another fake—Avengers: Doomsday has given a whole new meaning to "fake news" on social media in recent months—but it's a tad underwhelming.

Apparently, the footage shows Namor, Black Panther (Shuri), M'Baku, and The Thing aboard a ship, checking some coordinates on a screen. They're discussing where they lead, before a "shadow of someone" appears on said screen. It then cuts to black before promising that the Wakandans and Talokans will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

We have to believe there's more to it than this, and that "shadow" will surely be something that gets fans excited...well, hopefully. This description almost sounds too pedestrian to be fake (one bogus description doing the rounds has claimed we'll see Doctor Doom waking among the dead bodies of Kang), but we'd advise taking it with a pinch of salt for now, regardless.

Hopefully, the teaser will leak online soon. If previous weeks are any indication, the quality probably won't be good enough to see what's supposedly on that screen.

In other news, we also have a much clearer shot of Cyclops from the third Avengers: Doomsday teaser. The official version of the trailer will be released tomorrow, and we'll be sure to share it the moment it drops.

4K Official still of Cyclops in Avengers Doomsday 😤🚨#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/HGz6vu9ote — Carl 🐍 (@ProjectHurts) January 4, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.