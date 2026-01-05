2026's Marvel And DC Movies Ranked From Least To Most Anticipated

With Marvel Studios eager to get back to quality over quantity and DC Studios out to establish the new DCU, 2026 promises to be another big year for superhero movies (especially as the battle with so-called superhero fatigue continues).

Marvel Studios is going big with Sony Pictures' co-production, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday, the first half of the Multiverse Saga's finale (with Avengers: Secret Wars following in 2027).

On the DC side, James Gunn and Peter Safran are bringing two smaller budgeted feature to theaters in Supergirl and Clayface.

Each studio is taking a big swing, and all four movies are exciting for different reasons. Now, though, it's time to rank them from least to most anticipated. We're sure you'll have opinions on how these compare, so feel free to share your rankings down in the comments section...



4. Clayface

It may seem harsh, but Clayface is hard to really care about. Eden Lake director James Watkins being at the helm has us intrigued, as does an R-rating and the promise of body horror. However, of all the stories DC Studios could and should be telling, they choose...this?

The DCU's Batman still hasn't been cast, and we don't anticipate him making a surprise appearance here. Clayface doesn't need the Dark Knight to be a compelling story, or to succeed at the box office, but we've yet to be given a reason to care about the origin story of a C-list Batman villain.

Sure, the transformation of a handsome actor into a shapeshifting monster is definitely something new for superhero movies at a time when the genre is struggling, but Clayface isn't what we were originally promised. It was supposed to be Mike Flanagan's passion project; instead, he wrote the first draft, and DC Studios has since rushed it out because it needed a second movie in 2026 to fill the void left by Sgt. Rock.

