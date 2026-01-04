AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Officially Passes $1 Billion Worldwide After Less Than 3 Weeks In Theaters

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has now passed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, taking in $777M internationally and $306M domestically after just 18 days in theaters.

Disney/20th Century Studios made the news official with the following press release.

"The milestone makes Avatar: Fire and Ash the third film in the franchise to surpass $1 billion globally, establishing Avatar among the most elite franchises in cinema history – and one of only a select few whose three films have each crossed the billion-dollar threshold. It is also the third $1 billion title released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2025 alongside Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch. Avatar: Fire and Ash has demonstrated the franchise's signature theatrical staying power, building its global total through sustained performance driven by premium-format demand, and extended international play – hallmarks that have defined the Avatar phenomenon since 2009."

Key Highlights: $1.083 billion global gross to date ($306 million domestic / $777.1 million international).

#2 MPA global release of 2025, #2 among the year's top-grossing MPA international releases with standout results across multiple markets including China ($138 million and the second highest-grossing MPA film of 2025), France ($81 million), Germany ($64 million), and Korea ($44 million).

Franchise power with three Avatar films delivering a combined global box office total exceeding $6.35 billion to date.

Fire and Ash reaching $1 billion was pretty much a given, but can it possibly hit $2 billion like both previous Avatar movies? There's a slim possibility, but analysts believe it will definitely be a struggle.

For this third film to reach the heights of its predecessors, it's going to rely heavily on international audiences, which were largely responsible for taking the first movie to $2.1 billion from overseas markets alone, while The Way of Water took in a massive $1.65 billion from foreign territories.

#AvatarFireAndAsh was always expected to perform below levels of last #Avatar film. But North American performance is definitely falling behind more than intl mkts.



Look at these totals for FIRE vs WATER after 3rd wknd of release:



US/Canada | $306M vs $424.9M | -28%

China |… — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) January 4, 2026

"The conflict on Pandora escalates as Jake and Neytiri's family encounter a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe."

Avatar 3 sees the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.