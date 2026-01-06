TOMB RAIDER TV Series Reveals Full Cast As Jason Isaacs, Sigourney Weaver, More Join Sophie Turner

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the full cast of its upcoming Tomb Raider TV series, which will be led by X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

Alien star Sigourney Weaver is now confirmed to appear, alongside Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and more. As you'll see below, it's an impressive ensemble, and one that points to Amazon taking this small-screen adaptation of the hit video game franchise seriously by ensuring it boasts some significant star power.

Crucially, the streamer has also revealed who everyone is playing in Tomb Raider, and there are a few familiar names for the gamers among you (those underlined originated on consoles).

Martin Bobb-Semple is Zip , Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend

is , Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend Jason Isaacs is Atlas DeMornay , Lara’s uncle

is , Lara’s uncle Bill Paterson is Winston , the long-standing Croft family butler

is , the long-standing Croft family butler Jack Bannon is Gerry , Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector

is , Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector John Heffernan is David , an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara's unusual world

is , an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara's unusual world Celia Imrie is Francine , the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne

is , the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne Paterson Joseph is Thomas Warner , a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess

is , a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess Sasha Luss is Sasha , a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s

is , a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s Juliette Motamed is Georgia , a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the “proper” preservation of history

is , a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the “proper” preservation of history Sigourney Weaver is Evelyn Wallis , a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Laras talents

is , a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Laras talents August Wittgenstein is Lukas, an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one

"Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters," co-showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge said today. "I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!"

Turner added, "I’ve been a longtime fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!"

Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also weighed in to hype up Tomb Raider's cast in a press release shared by the studio today.

"Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider."

As noted, the series stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer. They are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Tomb Raider is co–executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.

While a premiere date hasn't been announced by the streamer, with production expected to begin this month, a 2027 release seems likely.