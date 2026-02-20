TOMB RAIDER Set Photos Tease Lara Croft's Intense Knife Fight And Motorcycle Getaway

As production moves forward on Prime Video’s Tomb Raider, new behind-the-scenes videos and set photos from the live-action series have surfaced. The latest images, captured by Daily Mail, show Sophie Turner filming in a secluded wooded location as Lara Croft takes part in what are described as intense, physically demanding sequences.

According to Daily Mail, Turner filmed "dramatic knife fight scenes" and "was seen making a swift escape on a motorbike, driven by her co-star Martin Bobb-Semple." The site describes the scene:

Sophie looked worse for wear as she got into character, weilding a knife as she ran between the trees before being rescued by Martin.

The 28-year-old Martin Bobb-Semple plays Zip in the film. A fan-favorite character, Zip is hired by Lara as her trusted tech support and close ally.

— Core Design (@CoreDesign_com) February 19, 2026

New photos from the set of the Amazon Prime Video Tomb Raider series have been published by The Daily Mail!

— Infinity Tomb Raider (@infinityTRaider) February 19, 2026

The latest behind-the-scenes photos further suggest that Turner’s take on Lara Croft will lean into a more grounded, rugged portrayal, closer in tone to the version featured in the recent video games.

In January, Turner opened up about the demanding physical training she completed to prepare for the role. Speaking with ScreenRant earlier this year, she explained:

“I can't say much, but my preparation began in February [2025]. I've been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we're going to start shooting in January. I'm really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon, and I'm excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider. I think it's going to be something special.”

Detailing her intense training schedule during an appearance on The Julia Cunningham Show, Turner added:

“We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year, of training. Yeah, so it's been a lot. I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realised that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

It certainly looks like that preparation is paying off. Earlier this month, set reports described a sequence in which Sophie was spotted gliding over a lake with a parachute before sprinting into the woods, later ducking under an umbrella between takes to escape the rain.

A full trailer for Tomb Raider may still be some time away, but early glimpses suggest Turner is winning over many who initially questioned her casting. Prime Video’s series is currently slated to debut in 2027.