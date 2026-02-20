TOMB RAIDER Set Photos Tease Lara Croft's Intense Knife Fight And Motorcycle Getaway

TOMB RAIDER Set Photos Tease Lara Croft's Intense Knife Fight And Motorcycle Getaway

New photos and behind-the-scenes footage have emerged from the set of Prime Video's Tomb Raider, giving us a new look at the intensity of Sophie Turner's Lara Croft.

News
By MattThomas - Feb 20, 2026 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider

As production moves forward on Prime Video’s Tomb Raider, new behind-the-scenes videos and set photos from the live-action series have surfaced. The latest images, captured by Daily Mail, show Sophie Turner filming in a secluded wooded location as Lara Croft takes part in what are described as intense, physically demanding sequences.

According to Daily Mail, Turner filmed "dramatic knife fight scenes" and "was seen making a swift escape on a motorbike, driven by her co-star Martin Bobb-Semple." The site describes the scene:

Sophie looked worse for wear as she got into character, weilding a knife as she ran between the trees before being rescued by Martin. 

The 28-year-old Martin Bobb-Semple plays Zip in the film. A fan-favorite character, Zip is hired by Lara as her trusted tech support and close ally.

The latest behind-the-scenes photos further suggest that Turner’s take on Lara Croft will lean into a more grounded, rugged portrayal, closer in tone to the version featured in the recent video games.

In January, Turner opened up about the demanding physical training she completed to prepare for the role. Speaking with ScreenRant earlier this year, she explained:

“I can't say much, but my preparation began in February [2025]. I've been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we're going to start shooting in January. I'm really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon, and I'm excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider. I think it's going to be something special.”

Detailing her intense training schedule during an appearance on The Julia Cunningham Show, Turner added:

“We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year, of training. Yeah, so it's been a lot.

I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realised that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

It certainly looks like that preparation is paying off. Earlier this month, set reports described a sequence in which Sophie was spotted gliding over a lake with a parachute before sprinting into the woods, later ducking under an umbrella between takes to escape the rain.

A full trailer for Tomb Raider may still be some time away, but early glimpses suggest Turner is winning over many who initially questioned her casting. Prime Video’s series is currently slated to debut in 2027.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa To Lead Justin Lin's HELLDIVERS Video Game Adaptation
Related:

SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa To Lead Justin Lin's HELLDIVERS Video Game Adaptation
TOMB RAIDER Set Photos May Reveal Sophie Turner's Actual Lara Croft Costume
Recommended For You:

TOMB RAIDER Set Photos May Reveal Sophie Turner's Actual Lara Croft Costume

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder