TOMB RAIDER First Look Reveals Sophie Turner Suited Up As Video Game-Accurate Lara Croft

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that production is officially underway on its upcoming Tomb Raider TV series, and with that news comes a first-look image of Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) as Lara Croft in the Prime Video adaptation.

We're sure you'll immediately notice that the show is sticking very closely to how the character appeared in the original PlayStation video games, right down to her glasses and the colour of her tank top. Fans often demand accuracy, and while that always risks comparisons to cosplay, there's no denying that Turner looks the part.

Whether the character's look will evolve over the course of the series remains to be seen. Most had expected a costume design more in line with what was used in the 2018 movie starring Alicia Vikander, but this is classic Tomb Raider through and through.

"I can't say much, but my preparation began in February [2025]. I've been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we're going to start shooting in January," Turner recently revealed. "I'm really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon."

"I'm excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider," she added. "I think it's going to be something special."

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

The project stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside recently announced cast Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

Tomb Raider is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Tomb Raider is co-executive produced by Matt McInnism, with Jan R. Martin as producer.

Check out this first look at Tomb Raider below, and let us know what you think about this take on Lara Croft in the comments section.