Oscars 2026 Winners: SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Wins Big As Timothée Chalamet Is Snubbed

Oscars 2026 Winners: SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Wins Big As Timothée Chalamet Is Snubbed

Following last night's 98th Academy Awards, we have a full list of winners from the annual awards show in what proved to be a great night for Sinners and Michael B. Jordan.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2026 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

The 98th Academy Awards took place yesterday evening, and while One Battle After Another walked away with "Best Picture" and "Best Director" for Paul Thomas Anderson, it was a big night for Sinners, too.

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler won for "Best Original Screenplay," while Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is now officially a "Best Actor" Oscar-winner.

In terms of snubs, it was an embarrassing evening for Dune star Timothée Chalamet, who, after recently coming under fire for his comments about opera and ballet—and after previously telling people not to take his work for granted—walked away empty-handed.

His latest movie, Marty Supreme, received nine nominations and won nothing. The same happened last year, when A Complete Unknown received eight nods and left empty-handed. 

Avatar: Fire and Ash won for "Best Visual Effects," while KPop Demon Hunters was named "Best Animated Feature." F1 won for "Best Sound," which is a good opportunity for us to remind you to check out FullThrottleHQ.com for all the latest Formula 1 updates.

Check out a full list of winners below.

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Frankenstein
F1
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
Sirât
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through the Rocks
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia - Will Tracy
Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
I Lied to You - Sinners (by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman
Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

BEST FILM EDITING

WINNER: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
F1 - Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners - Michael P Shawver

BEST SOUND

WINNER: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

BEST CASTING

WINNER: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
Hamnet - Nina Gold
Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
Sinners - Francine Maisler
The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott
Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz
Sinners - Ruth E Carter

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

WINNER (TIED): The Singers
WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Butcher's Stain
Jane Austen's Period Drama

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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