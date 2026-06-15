Absolute Batman #24 First Look Reveals Barbara Gordon As Batgirl, a.k.a. The Bat

Absolute Batman #24 First Look Reveals Barbara Gordon As Batgirl, a.k.a. The Bat

DC Comics has shared a first look at Absolute Batman #24, which will introduce a very different take on Barbara Gordon's Batgirl, as the Gotham City Police Department rookie becomes "The Bat."

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By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

At yesterday's HeroesCon in Charlotte, North Carolina, Absolute Batman creative team Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta shared a first look at the cover for Absolute Batman #24.

Paying homage to the comic's first issue, we see Barbara Gordon suited up as Batgirl. However, her official moniker will be "The Bat." Wearing the cowl the young GCPD rookie has been using to communicate with Batman, along with her father's coat, this looks to be a very grounded take on the character. She's also wielding a familiar shotgun.

Suiting up after the death of her father, Mayor Jim Gordon, at the hands of The Scarecrow, Barbara is seeking to end the corruption within the Gotham City Police Department and save her city. 

Dragotta said (via Bleeding Cool), "Barbara knows Batman didn't kill her father. She's going to grab her dad's coat. We've seen Bruce hanging up; he's going down this spiral from the Scarecrow. Barbara's going to take the mission into her own hands to avenge her father."

"She's got this great story; she's going to become The Bat," the artist continued. "Her day job is a cop, but at night she'll have to go outside the law to get things done. But she still has this core, it almost feels more Btman than Batman."

Snyder added, "It really comes to a head here. We wanted her to come up under her father, and after her time at the GCPD, she sees all these things that are wrong with it. For her, there's her father, but there's tremendous corruption, so she goes outside that."

"One of the fun things is she fights differently, and so in terms of the shotgun, you might recognise that from the very first issue we did, Bruce repurposed Alfred's shotgun to be this Batshotgun that fires electrified mini Batarang pellets, so that it's non-lethal and at the same time super badass. She uses different weapons that way."

"So she follows some of the same tenants, she's not out there murdering people, but at the same time she is really tough, wait till you see her with the coat off, it's awesome, she's buff, she looks like MMA, out of control, she's got the wraps, she's got the tank top, kevlar with the Bat symbol on it," the writer concluded.

Absolute Batman recently introduced a very different take on the Robins, turning characters like Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake into foes, not friends, to Bruce Wayne. Meanwhile, the likes of Killer Croc and Harley Quinn are now among his closest allies.

The series has been a huge success for DC Comics, and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Marvel Comics has yet to find an answer to it, with the Ultimate Universe ultimately unable to compete with the Distinguished Competition's Absolute line.

Check out this first look at Absolute Batman #24's take on "The Bat" below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Jaspion
Jaspion - 6/15/2026, 5:46 AM
The inspiration is so clear.

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MikeyL
MikeyL - 6/15/2026, 5:57 AM
I feel like with all the other Absolute characters, you can still tell who they’re meant to be. With this, I’d have never guessed Batgirl. I’d have said it was Nightmare Batman from Snyder’s JL
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/15/2026, 6:36 AM
This Absolute series reminds me of the Mario Bros 90’s movie. It has nothing to do with Batman lore other than using names of characters from the Batman franchise. People are eating up so I guess they wanted something much different than an actual Batman comic.
Repian
Repian - 6/15/2026, 6:55 AM
In The Batman Part III, I can also imagine James Gordon as the victim of a murder and Barbara Gordon, at the same age as Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, as a police officer determined to capture her father's killer. She wouldn't be a sidekick, but rather an ally of Batman.
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