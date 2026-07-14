Upcoming Absolute Batman Animated Series Gets Production Update From Scott Snyder

Upcoming Absolute Batman Animated Series Gets Production Update From Scott Snyder

Absolute Batman is officially making the jump to animation. Showrunner Scott Snyder has shared fresh details about the highly anticipated series' development and episode structure.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 14, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

DC made a major splash back in June at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival by unveiling three new animated projects headed for the small screen: Krypto the Super Dog, the anime series Joker: Laugh Riot, and the long-awaited adaptation of Absolute Batman.

Among the announcements, Absolute Batman quickly emerged as one of the most anticipated.

The series will bring DC's critically acclaimed alternate-universe take on the Dark Knight to animation, adapting the gritty reimagining of Bruce Wayne that launched the publisher's wildly successful "Absolute" line of comics. With its darker tone and fresh interpretation of Gotham's iconic protector, the adaptation aims to introduce the hit storyline to an even wider audience.

We have started working on it,” Snyder said while recently appearing on the AIPT Comics Podcast. “I’ve had our initial development conversations.”'

Snyder is actually serving as the showrunner on the series while comic artist and co-creator Nick Dragotta is involved as an executive producer.

The fan-favorite comic writer went on to add, “The first steps are just writing a series format, kind of a Bible for the whole series, and showing how many episodes we think it is and the structure of it.” 

On working with Warner Bros. Animation and James Gunn's DCU, Snyder praised their collaborative attitudes, stating, "I can’t say enough good things about how creator-forward they are, about how hard they work to make sure that Nick and I can really be part of the creative drive of it...We want it to be as though the comic is just almost a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen. It really looks like the comic book come to life three-dimensionally in the coolest way."

Snyder also shared that he and Dragotta just had their first working meeting on the series earlier in July so it's likely that the Absolute Batman animated series is still a ways off. 

Absolute Batman comic panel

Don't expect a literal panel-by-panel replication, though. Snyder cautioned that the animated series will pivot where necessary to suit the screen, explaining that what works in print doesn't always carry over to television.

He emphasized the importance of playing to the strengths of both formats rather than forcing a direct copy. "There are things that work really well in comics… and some things for animation through different strengths," Snyder noted, adding that the creative team is being highly deliberate about making those adjustments.

The debut of Absolute Batman has turned into a true cultural moment for DC Comics, injecting (much-needed) fresh energy into the direct market and delivering record-setting sales.

As of early 2026, the series has firmly established itself as a generational success. The first issue, Absolute Batman #1, has even reached an impressive 11th printing, an occurrence that is exceedingly rare in today’s modern comic book market.

The line has also helped revive the collector side of the industry. Trading has picked up again, and the aftermarket is booming, with rare variant covers selling out almost instantly and then resurfacing for triple-digit prices on various resale platforms.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/14/2026, 2:29 PM
Sell it to prime or Netflix. None of that HBO bs...
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/14/2026, 2:37 PM
@CyberNigerian - Netflix needs to stay away from animation.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/14/2026, 2:36 PM
congratulations, you´ve made the comicbooks obsolete

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