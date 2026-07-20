New Ben 10 Series In Early Development At Warner Bros. Animation

SDCC 2026 could be huge for Ben 10 fans!

Ahead of the franchise’s panel this Friday, July 24 (11:30 AM PT), rumors are swirling that a new animated project is already in the works. This isn't just another appearance—it marks the series' first return to San Diego Comic-Con since 2018.

Adding fuel to the fire, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register recently dropped a big hint to The Wrap, revealing that "new iterations of Ben 10 are currently in active development."

By specifically using the word "iterations," Register dropped a massive hint that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network aren't just working on a standard reboot. Instead, they appear to be developing multiple Ben 10 projects at the same time.

What makes this even more intriguing is the broader studio strategy Register outlined in that same interview. Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios have essentially morphed into a third-party production house for outside platforms, as evidenced by Batman: Caped Crusader landing on Prime Video and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball premiering on Hulu. If a new Ben 10 project gets revealed this weekend, there's a strong chance it could end up streaming somewhere other than its old home on Cartoon Network.

And that's a somewhat surprising development, considering that if Cartoon Network had a "Mount Rushmore," Ben 10 would be carved right in the center of it. While other Cartoon Network classics defined the '90s, Ben 10 became the absolute financial and operational engine of the network throughout the 2000s and 2010s. The franchise has generated over $7.8 billion in global retail sales to date and was an animated IP that was in continuous production for nearly 16 consecutive years spanning Ben 10 (Classic, 2005), Ben 10: Alien Force (2008), Ben 10: Ultimate Alien (2010), Ben 10: Omniverse (2012), and Ben 10 (Reboot, 2016–2021).

Over on X/Twitter, co-creator Duncan Rouleau stated, "Steve will be bopping around the whole weekend, and announcing something really BIG coming from later this year from MOA and Dynamite. I’m just there for Friday. Stop by the Dynamite booth for a signature or come to panel. It would be awesome to see you."

At its core, Ben 10 is the ultimate "what if" story for any kid. The franchise kicks off on a routine summer road trip when 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers a mysterious alien watch called the Omnitrix.

Built by a cosmic genius named Azmuth to bridge species across the galaxy, the device lets Ben instantly transform into a roster of powerful alien forms. With help from his cousin Gwen and his grandfather Max, who turns out to be a retired space cop from a secret organization called the Plumbers, Ben has to balance standard childhood drama with fighting off alien warlords like Vilgax.