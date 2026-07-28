Futurama Season 14 Trailer Pits The Planet Express Crew Against Space Pirates, Lab-Grown Meats & Sexy Scams

During their San Diego Comic-Con presentation over the weekend, Hulu debuted the official trailer for Futurama season 14. The new season is set to premiere next week with two episodes, followed by weekly releases.

The new season - the fourth season after Hulu revived the beloved series in 2023 - will consist of ten episodes. The streamer teases, "Brace yourselves... The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It's a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams... plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love!"

While we're surely in for a number of exciting advenures, the most intriguing aspect of the synopsis is the mention of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love, who in case you needed a refresher, is Marianne, a character voiced by none other than Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. She previously appeared in season seven's "Stench and Stenchibility," which was the penultimate episode of the show's initial run, so there was never any resolution to their relationship.

The season fourteen episode titles are as follows:

"Beef" "Catfish Hunter" "Our Flag Means Medical Coverage" "Lords of the Ring" "The Charm Offensive" "Late Bloomers" "A New New York Yankee in King Elfo's Court" "Final Ending: The Last Conclusion" "Lord Nibbler in the Nothingverse" "Love at First Scam"

In addition to the trailer, Hulu announced that three extended-length Futurama specials are currently in production. The first of the bunch will be an Xmas-themed special that is expected to release early 2027. Stay tuned for further details in the coming months.

The show is no stranger to special extended installments, having previously aired "Bender's Big Score," "The Beast with a Billion Backs,"Bender's Game," and "Into the Wild Green Yonder." They were released as four direct-to-video films between 2007-2009, and were later cut up into TV edits that became the show's fifth season. The specials actually led to the show's first revival, culminating with the 2013 "series" finale.

The cast features John DiMaggio ("Bender"), Billy West ("Philip J. Fry," "Professor Farnsworth," "Dr. Zoidberg"), Katey Sagal ("Turanga Leela"), Tress MacNeille ("Mom"), Maurice LaMarche ("Kif"), Lauren Tom ("Amy Wong"), Phil LaMarr ("Hermes Conrad"), and David Herman ("Scruffy").

Futurama returns for Season 14 on August 3!

Watch the official trailer below: