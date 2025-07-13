A New Trailer For Hulu's KING OF THE HILL Revival Reveals That Arlen Has Changed But Hank Is Still The Same

A new King of the Hill trailer has dropped, revealing Bobby as a hibachi chef with a vegan GF. Hank's retired, Bill's down, & new voices join the cast. Don't miss the Hulu premiere August 4!

The latest trailer for the King of the Hill revival offers a hilarious glimpse at what fans can expect from the long-awaited 14th season. The footage reveals that Bobby Hill is now working as a chef at a hibachi restaurant and dating a vegan girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Bill has fallen into a deep depression during Hank’s time away, and Hank himself has officially retired from Strickland Propane.

In earlier announcements, Hulu revealed that Hank and Peggy had moved to Saudi Arabia so Hank could take a high-paying contracting job to build their retirement savings. Now that they’re back in the U.S., Hank isn’t returning to work, he’s fully retired and adjusting to his new life.

As for Bobby and Connie, it looks like they’ve chosen to stay just friends. The trailer hints at Bobby’s love life taking a new turn, as he shares some steamy moments with a mysterious new woman.

After years off the air, King of the Hill is finally returning for its 14th season, which premieres August 4, this time streaming exclusively on Hulu instead of airing on Fox.

Most of the beloved original cast is back. Mike Judge once again voices both Hank Hill and Boomhauer, joined by Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill and Pamela Adlon as Bobby. Stephen Root returns as fan-favorite Bill Dauterive, Lauren Tom reprises her dual roles as Minh and Connie, and Ashley Gardner is back as Nancy Gribble and Didi Hill.

Johnny Hardwick, the original voice of Dale Gribble, sadly passed away in 2023. Fortunately, before his death, he was able to record lines for the first six episodes of the King of the Hill revival. Starting with episode seven, Dale will be voiced by Toby Huss, who originally lent his voice to characters like Kahn Souphanousinphone and Cotton Hill.

Taking over the role of Kahn is comedian and actor Ronny Chieng, known for his work in M3GAN and The Daily Show.

In another tragic turn, Jonathan Joss, who voiced John Redcorn in the original series, was recently killed in a conflict with a neighbor. It’s still unclear whether he completed his voice work for the new episodes or if the character will be recast.

The revival will also thoughtfully acknowledge the real-life deaths of Brittany Murphy, who played Luanne Platter, and Tom Petty, who voiced Lucky.

Hulu is clearly betting big on the success of the King of the Hill revival, having already ordered two full seasons before the new episodes have even aired.


"After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

