TRUST Star Billy Campbell On Working With Sophie Turner And His Hopes For THE ROCKETEER Reboot (Exclusive)

In Trust, after a scandal, a Hollywood starlet (Sophie Turner) retreats to a remote cabin—but she's not alone. Betrayed by the man she trusted most, she's trapped in a brutal game of survival. She can hide, but she can't run.

The movie is the very definition of an edge-of-your-seat thriller, and sees Billy Campbell (I Know What You Did Last Summer) play America's favourite sitcom dad, Peter. However, there's a darkness lurking beneath the surface, and Turner's character, his co-star, soon becomes Peter's target.

We spoke with Campbell last week, and after explaining that Gigi Levangie's script made the hairs on the back of his neck stand up, the actor talked more about how it felt to play such a hateful character.

"The most uncomfortable thing about the whole experience for me was wearing a wig. I had to wear a wig to look younger in parts, and of all the things in the film one could be uncomfortable about, that was the top of the list right there," the actor joked. "Otherwise, it was really good fun to be able to play a character that's so not who he appears to be. That's always good fun."

Talking about working with Turner, Campbell added, "She's wonderful. She's absolutely wonderful. She's down-to-earth, fun, and funny. There are no airs. We all know actors can be a funny bunch, and sometimes you have to walk on eggshells around people, but Sophie is not one of those."

"She's a genuine and decent and fun, and funny person," he continued. "What might have been extremely uncomfortable was made much, much less so just by virtue of who she is and what she brings to the game."

Of course, many of you will know Campbell best for playing Clifford "Cliff" Secord in Disney's classic 1991 movie, The Rocketeer. Plans for a reboot/sequel fell apart earlier this year, but the original Rocketeer remains optimistic that the franchise could eventually return to our screens.

"I would love to [return]. That film was such a seminal moment in my life, and I loved it so much. I loved everything about it. I made lifelong friendships. I was friends with Alan [Arkin] to the day he died. Friends with Dave Stevens, who also is gone. I can't say enough about it, so I'm all for a reboot if someone who also loves the property as much as I love it, and is willing to honour Dave's vision. I'm all for a reboot. Obviously, I'm too long in the tooth. Maybe they give me a cameo or something, I don't know, but I'd love to see it, whether I was in it or not. More importantly, I'd love to see it treated well and treated respectfully."

In the video above, Campbell tells us more about Trust, but also recalls the hilarious, rarely heard story about how he missed out on a role in David Lynch's Dune (it involved an unfortunately timed bowel movement and a ruined costume).

Trust is now playing in theaters. You can watch the trailer for the movie below.