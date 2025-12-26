MAN OF TOMORROW Reportedly Casting “Big” Male Character Who’ll Appear In Future DCU Projects - Is It Batman?

Man of Tomorrow appears to be a big step forward for the DC Universe on screen. The film will introduce Brainiac for the first time in Superman's theatrical career, and there's a lot of speculation it will also feature Wonder Woman's live-action debut, leading up to her upcoming movie. Now, the Superman follow-up is rumored to feature another intriguing-sounding character.

In an X Q&A, Apocalyptic Horseman claimed that a mysterious female hero rumored to be in Man of Tomorrow—believed to be Wonder Woman—would be cast in the next month. Going from that, the scooper went on to claim that a "big" male character is currently being cast for the movie. Though he is unsure about whether or not said new player is a hero, he will reportedly show up in other DCU projects down the line:

"There's a big male supporting character too. Not sure if it's a hero, but it's someone who'll reappear in future projects. Wish I had more details."

It's worth mentioning that in November, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Man of Tommorrow was looking for a "major" male character: "There is also a major new male character they are casting for Man of Tomorrow." Some theorized he was meant to be Steve Trevor, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn quickly debunked that on social media. It's unclear whether the character mentioned by Horseman and Richtman is the same, but it seems to be the case.

The fact that the character is described as "big," and that he is meant to show up in other projects, points to him being an important presence in the franchise. Though that's, admittedly, little information to go on, the description—if accurate—could fit Batman. While his starring vehicle, The Brave and the Bold, has faced a slow development process, things seem to be picking up for it in a significant way.

Also during his recent Q&A, Apocalyptic Horseman stated that DC Studios is hoping to get cameras rolling for the project in 2027 for a tentative late-2028 release date. If that is the case, the studio could be looking to establish Bruce Wayne in Man of Tomorrow to build excitement for the hero before giving him the spotlight in his own movie. If the rumors that Wonder Woman will make her debut in the sequel are true, then it would make sense to feature the whole DC Trinity, particularly with a threat as big as Brainiac.

Of course, this is speculation. As mentioned, there is still little to go on to properly determine whether or not Batman will show up in the Superman follow-up.

Man of Tomorrow will fly into theaters on July 9, 2027.

What do you make of this reported casting for Man of Tomorrow? Could it possibly be Batman? Drop your thoughts in the comments!