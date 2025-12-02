MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Debunks Steve Trevor Theories (But Remains Oddly Silent On Wonder Woman)

We recently learned that Man of Tomorrow is supposedly casting a major male role. With rumours swirling about plans to introduce Wonder Woman in the Superman sequel, it wasn't long before theories about Steve Trevor being added to the mix started gaining traction.

It would make sense given how underutilised the character was in the present-day DCEU. However, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now taken to Threads to confirm that, "Nope," he's not looking to cast the A.R.G.U.S. agent and Diana Prince love interest in the movie, after all.

As per usual, it's what Gunn isn't saying that's more interesting. He's acted fast on this occasion to debunk a rumour that was never anything more than speculation, but remains silent on reports that the major female role that's being cast is Wonder Woman.

Said to be in her late 20s, the character has a height requirement—she needs to be tall—and has been described as a warrior.

Similar to how he cast Supergirl before her upcoming solo movie, it seems Gunn wants to find the right Wonder Woman to introduce in one of his movies before handing the character over to another filmmaker. Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is currently writing the Amazon's reboot.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status earlier this year. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

We'll see what happens, but any Wonder Woman reboot will have big shoes to fill after the 2017 movie grossed $824 million at the worldwide box office. However, given how divisive Gal Gadot's performance was ("Kal-El, no!"), most fans will likely welcome a new take on Diana.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. As noted, recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, while Dracula star Claes Bang has been named as a possible contender for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.