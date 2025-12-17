SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Inadvertently Sparks Fan Speculation About DC Studios Having Finally Cast Batman

One of the biggest topics of conversation regarding the DCU is who will play Batman. Pinpointing the actor who'll bring the character to life in the franchise has been quite the roller coaster ride. On one hand, rumors and speculation have persisted about Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being merged into James Gunn and Peter Safran's world. On the other, there have been various fan-casts and apparent hints of actors who could take on the much-coveted role.

Now, an unlikely individual has inadvertently led fans to speculate about the Caped Crusader's casting once again: Superman star David Corenswet. Eagle-eyed fans noticed he started following one of the top fan-casts for Batman, Brandon Sklenar, on Instagram. The actor is known for his roles in It Ends with Us and Taylor Sheridan's 1923. As mentioned, he has also been consistently linked with the role of Bruce Wayne.

Being arguably the centerpiece of the DCU, Corenswet giving Sklenar a follow has fans on social media theorizing that Sklenar is the DCU's Bruce Wayne:

On everyone’s soul we eating good if he gets cast pic.twitter.com/yrnz43elVI — Kay (@kr1shnaaustin) December 16, 2025

I hate to say it but I see Bruce pic.twitter.com/RMctMzkQcD — ꪔ̤̮ychel (@ksylocke) December 16, 2025

It’s coming along perfectly — SG (@elonmuskmabitch) December 17, 2025

On everyone’s soul we wanted this!! pic.twitter.com/mCloPgHpJ5 — Joseph (@Josh_9191) December 16, 2025

While this theorizing may sound irrational, filmmakers and actors often follow people they're going to work with prior to their collaborations being announced. So, could Sklenar be the DCU Batman? In a theoretical manner, it may be possible. However, it's important not to blow this out of proportion. David Corenswet also follows 500 other accounts on Instagram, many of which are not part of the DC Universe.

Realistically speaking, Corenswet could have simply followed Sklenar after watching him in something he enjoyed. Heck, he could have followed him from watching him in an interview. Thus, Sklenar being cast is possible, but there could have been a million other reasons for the Man of Tomorrow star following him that do not necessarily involve DC Studios.

Having said all of that, what does Sklenar himself say about the role? Well, understandably, he's quite eager to take it on. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025, he talked about his desire to be cast as the DCU's Batman, stating he already had ideas on how to portray the beloved hero:

"I have my own ideas on the character, if that ever comes to fruition. He was my favorite comic book character as a child, and he's superior because he is a real man. I think there's a lot more to explore there, and there's a way to do it that makes it very real. So, if it ever comes around, I would gladly take that torch, and I would not take it lightly."

Curiously, Sklenar's had some powerful backing to take on the role. In 2024, his It Ends with Us co-star, Blake Lively took to the comments of one of the actor's Instagram posts, congratulating him and directly addressing James Gunn to cast him as Bruce Wayne, stating: "So happy for you, my friend. They're lucky to have you. Also, I'm seeing this Batman chatter. I volunteeer yourself as tribute. [James Gunn] knows how to give the people what they need. And this, they need."

Recently, James Gunn led fans to speculate that another actor could potentially be picked to play Batman. When a fan on Threads proposed Superman finalist Tom Brittney as the Dark Knight, Gunn responded by praising the actor: "That guy is a great f—king actor!"

At this point, it's a wait-and-see game to find out who will become the DCU's Caped Crusader.

The next DC Studios film, Supergirl, lands in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Do you think David Corenswet following Brandon Sklenar means something? Who would you like to see as the DCU Batman? Let me know in the comments!