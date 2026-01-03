James Gunn Talks MAN OF TOMORROW, Future As DC Studios Co-CEO, Not Caring About A "Best Director" Nomination

DC Studios' new DCU launched at the end of 2024 with Creature Commandos, and was followed by Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 last year. 2026 promises to be a big test for the franchise, as it will be the first time that we get any film and TV projects—Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface–without James Gunn at the helm.

Variety recently caught up with the DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker, and asked what made Superman the hardest movie he's directed.

"With 'Guardians,' you were building a corner of the universe that felt completely different from everything else Marvel was doing at the time," Gunn explained. "Here, I was reorienting something everyone already thinks they understand. Strangely, it’s the most comic-book-driven thing I’ve ever done. More than any of my other superhero films."

His hard work ultimately paid off, as Superman received positive reviews from fans and critics, and ended 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. However, Gunn must balance being a writer and director with serving as the co-head of a studio alongside Peter Safran.

"I don’t think it’s ever really been done," he told the trade. "Even Walt Disney was more of a producer than a director. It’s an experiment. And yes, sometimes it probably sounds like madness — especially since I don’t make the most conventional films. But I love big spectacle. That’s my jam. I originally said no to the job."

"I didn’t want to do what Kevin Feige does. But once Peter and I realized we’d be doing it together, it became exciting," Gunn noted. "I still don’t know if it’s sustainable long-term. It’s a lot. There just aren’t enough hours in the day."

It's interesting that he's seemingly having doubts about still serving in that co-CEO role, and it's hard not to wonder whether this could be foreshadowing him taking on a different, more creative-focused position within the DCU (especially with Netflix now in the process of acquiring Warner Bros. Pictures).

Regardless of what the future holds in store for Gunn, the one thing he isn't too worried about is prestige filmmaking and a lack of awards recognition. Last month, some industry insiders were shocked that Superman had been completely overlooked at the Golden Globes, despite DC Studios mounting a robust "FYC" campaign.

"I don’t care about prestige. I mean, sure, would it be cool to be nominated for Best Director or something? Yeah, would I rather have that than not? But it’s not really my concern. Occasionally I have ideas that are more independent movies, but I like making the kind of movies that I make, and I like making pop cinema, for lack of a better term." "If I can have those things also be something that are emotionally resonant to people, or affect people in a deeper, more spiritual way, like a lot of people have told me that 'Superman' did, a lot of people have told me that 'Guardians 3' did, then that’s fantastic. That’s what I would love to be able to do. But I like making the big movies too. There’s an artistry to it, the creative flow." "But then I also like the part of it that’s putting the big puzzle together and creating this machine that works for an audience to elicit a reaction from them, whether it’s emotional, whether it’s laughter, whether it’s screaming, whether it’s whatever it is. That’s the fun part of it."

Finally, Gunn was asked what he could reveal about next year's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. "At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex. I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me," he said, emphasising his personal connection to the movie's leads.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.