GOLDEN GLOBES 2026 Nominations: SUPERMAN Snubbed As WICKED: FOR GOOD Star Cynthia Erivo Makes History

The Golden Globes take place on January 11, 2026, kicking off what promises to be an exciting awards season. The full list of nominees has just been unveiled, and while genre fare like Sinners, Frankenstein, and Severance have made their mark, superheroes have, once again, been snubbed.

There was no love for Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, or Superman, with the latter's absence taking many awards experts in the trades by surprise (it was headline news at Variety).

The "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Nominations" category is meant to shine a spotlight on popcorn entertainment. However, the Man of Steel was frozen out, with movies like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Wicked: For Good among those highlighted.

Given that Superman relaunched the DC Universe and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, it is surprising that it's been entirely overlooked. Similar to the MCU's 2025 releases, it clearly wasn't deemed worthy.

Talking of the Wicked sequel, Cynthia Erivo has made Golden Globes history by becoming the first Black woman nominated twice in the "Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy" category. Last year, she lost out to The Substance's Demi Moore.

Andor Season 2 was also snubbed, but lead star Diego Luna was at least recognised in the "Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama" category. Stranger Things Season 5 has also been completely shut out.

There aren't really many shocks, though we're sure James Gunn will be disappointed to see Superman overlooked, given what a robust FYC campaign DC Studios has launched for the blockbuster.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globes nominees—in the order they were announced—below.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Best Score Nominations

"Frankenstein"

"Sinners"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sirāt"

"Hamnet"

"F1"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Nominations

Benecio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Best Original Song Motion Picture Nominations

'Dream as One,' "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

'Golden,' "KPop Demon Hunters"

'I Lied to You,' "Sinners"

'No Place Like Home,' "Wicked: For Good"

'The Girl in the Bubble,' "Wicked: For Good"

'Train Dreams,' "Train Dreams"

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

"It Was Just An Accident"

"No Other Choice"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirāt"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Nominations

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Glen Powell, "Chad Powers"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Supporting Male Actor — TV

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Nominations

Jacob Elordi, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North"

Paul Giamatti, "Black Mirror"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" (Netflix)

Jude Law, "Black Rabbit" (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me" (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Nominations

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend"

Best Animated Film Nominations

"Arco"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle"

"Elio"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Best Performance by a Female in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Nominations

Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Best Director Motion Picture Nominations

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Nominations

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Globes: Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture for Television Nominations

"Adolescence" (Netflix)

"All Her Fault" (Peacock)

"Dying for Sex" (FX on Hulu)

"Black Mirror" (Netflix)

"The Beast in Me" (Netflix)

"The Girlfriend" (Prime Video)

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture Nominations

"Hamnet"

"It Was Just An Accident"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama Nominations

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Helen Mirren, "Mobland"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

Best Supporting Actress – Series/Miniseries/TV Movie Nominations

Carrie Coon, "White Lotus"

Erin Doherty "Adolescence"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Parker Posey, "White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "White Lotus"

Best Television Series Drama Nominations

"Severance"

"The White Lotus"

“The Pitt”

"The Diplomat"

"Pluribus”

"Slow Horses"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Nominations

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best Podcast Nominations

"Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard"

"Call Her Daddy"

"Good Hang With Amy Poehler"

"The Mel Robbins Podcast"

"SmartLess"

"Up First"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Nominations

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1: The Movie"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"

"Sinners"

"Weapons"

"Wicked: For Good"

"Zootopia 2"

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Nominations

"Blue Moon"

"Bugonia"

"Marty Supreme"

"No Other Choice"

"Nouvelle Vague"

"One Battle After Another"

Best Motion Picture – Drama Nominations

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama Nominations

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"

Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"

Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: "Deliver Me From Nowhere"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Nominations

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Studio"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television Nominations

Bill Maher, "Is Anyone Else Seeing This?"

Brett Goldstein, "The Second Best Night of Your Life"

Kevin Hart, "Acting Your Age"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Night Thoughts"

Ricky Gervais, "Mortality"

Sarah Silverman, "Postmortem"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"

Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Nominations

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Lee Byung-Hun, "No Other Choice"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

