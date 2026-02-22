MCU's Rumored New Black Panther, Damson Idris, Stars In Awesome Trailer For 2026 Formula 1 Season

The 2026 F1 season begins two weeks from today in Melbourne, Australia, and "it's all to drive for" in a year that features some of the biggest changes to the sport in decades.

New regulations and new teams will usher in an era for the sport that's already proving controversial. Still, all eyes will be on that first race to see where things stand and what could be in store for us over the 23 races that follow the opener down under.

Today, Formula 1 has released a trailer for the season, starring and narrated by F1: The Movie star Damson Idris (who remains the rumoured frontrunner to play the MCU's new T'Challa in Avengers: Doomsday and Black Panther 3).

Laying down the stakes, the video also includes appearances from all 22 drivers who will be lining up on the grid this year. Even after a Barcelona Shakedown and testing in Bahrain, it's still hard to say which of them will follow Lando Norris in being crowned the next Drivers' Champion.

Max Verstappen is looking for his fifth title, while many believe Mercedes' George Russell could be a contender given the apparent speed of the team's 2026 challenger. There's also no discounting Charles Leclerc, or his teammate, 7-time Drivers' Champion, Lewis Hamilton.

We launched our new motorracing website, FullThrottleHQ.com, in January, and the support from you all has been immense. For those of you who have yet to visit it, here are some links to our recent coverage:

Five F1 Grand Prix Races Are Heading To IMAX Theaters In The U.S. For 2026 Season

The FIA Shares Huge Update On F1 Power Unit Controversy; Reveal Plans For 12 Yearly Sprint Races

Max Verstappen Talks Retirement Claims, Formula E Comparisons, And Issues With 2026 F1 Cars

Check out this trailer for the 2026 F1 season in the player below.

New cars. New power. New teams.



F1 is back and it's all to drive for 🔊#F1 pic.twitter.com/7xgsxiKLTy — Formula 1 (@F1) February 22, 2026

Here's the full list of race weekends confirmed for the 2026 Formula 1 calendar:

1. March 06–08

Australian Grand Prix (Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne)

2. March 13–15*

Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai)

*Sprint Weekend

3. March 27–29

Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka)

4. April 10–12

Bahrain Grand Prix (Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir)

5. April 17–19

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah)

6. May 01–03*

Miami Grand Prix (Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida)

*Sprint Weekend

7. May 22–24*

Canadian Grand Prix (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal)

*Sprint Weekend

8. June 05–07

Monaco Grand Prix (Circuit de Monaco, Monaco)

9. June 12–14

Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló)

10. June 26–28

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

11. July 03–05*

British Grand Prix (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone)

*Sprint Weekend

12. July 17–19

Belgian Grand Prix (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot)

13. July 24–26

Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring, Mogyoród)

SUMMER BREAK

14. August 21–23*

Dutch Grand Prix (Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort)

*Sprint Weekend

15. September 04–06

Italian Grand Prix (Monza Circuit, Monza)

16. September 11–13

Spanish Grand Prix (Madring, Madrid)

17. September 25–27

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku City Circuit, Baku)

18. October 09–11*

Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore)

*Sprint Weekend

19. October 23–25

United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas)

20. October 30 – November 01

Mexican Grand Prix (Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City)

21. November 06–08

São Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo)

22. November 19–21

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada)

23. November 27–29

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail)

24. December 04–06

Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi)