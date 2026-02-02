SOLO MIO Interview: Kevin James On Why His New Comedy Is His Best Movie Yet (Exclusive)

In Solo Mio, a wedding disaster leaves the groom stranded in Rome, heartbroken in the world’s happiest city. But with one determined local—and a few meddling vacation couples—in his corner, his ruined honeymoon becomes an adventure he never expected. Because sometimes heartbreak is just the first chapter of a better story.

Directed by Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane from a script by Kevin James, Patrick Kinnane, and John Kinnane, Solo Mio sees James take on the role of heartbroken art teacher, Matt Taylor. The King of Queens icon is joined on screen by an all-star cast that includes Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates, Jonathan Roumie, and Nicole Grimaudo.

Last week, we were fortunate enough to sit down with the iconic actor and comic to discuss the Angel Studios movie that arrives in theaters this weekend.

As well as explaining where the inspiration for Solo Mio came from, James reflects on shooting in Italy, how he approached the role, and why the romantic comedy is, in his opinion, the best movie he's starred in to date.

In our review of the movie, we wrote, "A rare perfect romantic comedy bursting with heart and big laughs, Solo Mio finds Kevin James at his absolute best in this must-see date night movie." The movie currently has 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can check out our full interview with Kevin in the player below.

It's such a pleasure to speak to you because I'm a big fan of yours, and this film is so funny and heartwarming. I'd love to know where the inspiration came from to write this story and bring Matt to life on screen.

You know, it really came from a group of us—myself and the Kinnane group, the talented family who directed and helped with the writing. We came up with the idea together and wanted to do something really beautiful and different from my typical comedy, something elevated, hopeful, and fun. I miss the classic romantic comedies of the old days, and I miss watching them in a theater. Those were the elements we were trying to capture, and we were able to do that. So, we think we nailed it. We wanted every frame to be a painting in this movie and to make it a love letter to Italy.

Talking of Italy, you are in such beautiful surroundings in this film. I'd love to know, were there any culture shocks for you while exploring that corner of the world, beyond your character getting punched in the face by a very fiery Italian woman?

She was amazing. Nicole really steals the movie. She was incredible—the chemistry that not only I had with her, but everybody had on set was just electric. She's a special person who's so good at what she does. She was concerned because she doesn't speak much English, but she wanted the role so badly. We liked the obstacle of the language barrier; it added something sweet. Seeing these people connect despite it was great, and Nicole was just amazing.

The King of Queens, for me, is the greatest sitcom ever. You played a married guy so brilliantly, but Matt starts in a very different place—jilted and alone. Was that a big adjustment, going from married banter to this heartbroken character?

Yeah, we did research, and it happens quite often. What was important was not painting Heather, the woman who leaves him at the altar, as the villain. It just wasn't right. That happens a lot—you still love the person and want it to work, but it doesn't. I don't want to give too much away, but there's a surprise. You never know who he's going to end up with.

Men's mental health is talked about a lot more these days, and this film lets Matt feel his feelings in a very honest, open way, which you do fantastically. As great as the comedy is, was getting that across also important to you?

It really was—more than anything, to show hope. It's never too late. You always have to try to get up. I really believe God always has something better around the corner. It's hard to understand when you're in a miserable situation, but it often works out for the better.

After playing so many iconic characters, often over multiple years, to step into Matt—who I think is such a wonderful character—are you already finding yourself wanting to revisit him?

100%. He's the guy I want to be. He has the virtues I aspire to. He's sweet, fun, searching, and doesn't give up. I love that about him.

As you alluded to, there aren't enough romantic comedies in theaters anymore—it's an underappreciated genre, and I think you've added a great one to the classics. What does it mean to you to have contributed something this special?

I really feel like it's my best movie—not because of me, but because of the cast, the chemistry, and how it all came together. We all knew it was special. We don't know how it'll do opening weekend—we're up against the Super Bowl and everything—but I believe it'll connect with people. It's an underdog story. It's not just romance between a man and a woman; it's also about the buddies who come to his aid and help him through. It's all about hope and getting each other through. It feels like a classic to me, and I'm very proud of everyone's work.

Absolutely. It's a really special movie. Kevin, it means a lot to speak to you—I've been a fan as long as I can remember, and I can't wait for people to see this one. Thank you.

I really appreciate that. You're awesome. Thank you.

Solo Mio arrives in theaters on February 6.