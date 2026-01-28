SOLO MIO Review: "A Rare Perfect Romantic Comedy Bursting With Heart And Big Laughs"

Kevin James is a comedy icon, in no small part due to his role in one of the greatest sitcoms of all time–and an underrated gem of a series—The King of Queens. The actor and comedian has tried his hand at a few dramatic roles over the years with great success. However, his newest film, Solo Mio, offers James' fans the right balance of both and allows him to once again excel as a leading man.

Matt Taylor, an art teacher who you might have seen going viral on TikTok in recent months, has met the woman of his dreams and plans to marry her in Rome. Unfortunately, his hopes for the future are dashed when his fiancée leaves him at the altar, and with the entire trip booked and paid for, he's left with no other choice but to embark on their honeymoon...alone.

What follows is a touching, oftentimes hilarious, story about a man grieving the life he lost and potentially discovering an even better one when he meets Gia, a local coffee shop owner who opens his eyes to the wonders of Italy and what could be true love.

So far, so romcom, but with a strong script—penned by James, along with Patrick Kinnane and John Kinnane—the movie largely avoids the familiar trappings of this genre (there are a few predictable, albeit feel-good beats). The script respects the dramatic moments, and while it never backs down from embracing the comedic aspects of this story, it wisely avoids becoming too silly and concentrates on making you care about its leads. As well as exploring Matt’s unlikely friendship with some fellow honeymooners, Solo Mio allows a male lead to actually experience and portray heartbreak in a healthy, authentic way. By also hitting the right notes when needed, this is a perfect Valentine’s Day date movie.

Matt is such a likeable character that his story becomes one you can't help but get invested in. Much of the credit for that goes to James, who is at his best here from start to finish. He carries much of Solo Mio, alternating between being an emotional wreck and side-splittingly funny. The actor makes Matt a character who it’s joyful to spend time with, and of all his iconic big and small screen creations, this one surely ranks among the best. Like frequent collaborator Adam Sandler, James has had some big hits and misses over the years, but he always gives it his all, and never is that clearer than when watching this movie. It's not unfair to say that he's massively underrated as an actor, and Solo Mio not only serves as a reminder of what’s made him such a special, enduring talent, but could be a career-best performance from James when all is said and done.

Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates, Jonathan Roumie, and Julie Ann Emery all deliver strong supporting turns, but Nicole Grimaudo is a highlight as Gia, and along with James, makes the budding romance at the heart of this movie soar. All the characters here feel real and, even when leaning heavily into comedy, they largely avoid falling into stereotypical trappings (it's a relief to watch a romcom without the goofy best friend or an overly comedic character who feels more like an SNL sketch than a real person).

Given the stunning Italian scenery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Solo Mio is a gorgeous movie. The corner of Italy we explore is lived in and authentic, and directors Chuck Kinnane and Dan Kinnane do a terrific job with a piece that’s arguably far better suited to them as filmmakers than the 2022 Netflix comedy Home Team. There’s a charm and reverence to the material in their work that suggests the telling of this story was as special for them as it will be for those in the audience watching it. While we won't be spoiling them for you here, there are some big surprises and even bigger narrative swings, and combined with this beautiful story of Matt’s heartbreak and how he heals from that, the result is one of the best romantic comedies in recent memory.

There was a time when romcoms dominated theaters. That’s no longer the case, and while the odd hit like Anyone But You still crops up, the genre has largely fallen by the wayside in recent years. Solo Mio is proof that there are new and worthwhile stories that have yet to be told through this lens, and Matt’s journey delivers the ideal blend of laughs, love, and the wonder that comes with the ups and downs of life. With a 90-minute runtime, the movie never sags, and just when you think you know where it’s going, the story heads in a completely unexpected direction.

A rare perfect romantic comedy bursting with heart and big laughs, Solo Mio finds Kevin James at his absolute best in this must-see date night movie. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐