PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Reboot May Pair Up Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow With Margot Robbie

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Reboot May Pair Up Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow With Margot Robbie

A new Pirates of the Caribbean rumour suggests Disney does indeed plan on bringing Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow, pairing the actor up with Margot Robbie's mystery character.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 22, 2026 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: The DisInsider (via SFFGazette.com)

Inspired by one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, is still widely regarded as one of Disney's best live-action movies. 

The sequels—Dead Man's ChestAt World's EndOn Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales—received a far less enthusiastic reception from fans and critics, but the franchise has still grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide. It's no wonder then that Disney is eager to set sail on a new instalment. 

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean rumours point to 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns writing a movie that would focus on Jack Sparrow's son and, potentially, Robbie's mystery character.

Johnny Depp's magnetic performance as Captain Jack Sparrow was a major reason for the series' popularity. Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence and the subsequent high-profile legal battles prompted Disney to abandon plans for a sixth film. While Depp is currently staging a career comeback, we've been left in the dark about whether that means more Pirates.

The DisInsider (via SFFGazette.com) has chimed in today, revealing, "I believe Disney wants the next movie to be Johnny Depp-led alongside Margot Robbie, with hopes that future instalments in the franchise can continue with Robbie’s character and quite possibly the son of Sparrow."

So, if Depp does return, it could be for a passing of the torch (still, we'd bet on him still playing a supporting role in the fantasy franchise). Either way, this rumour suggests the plan is to put the spotlight back on Depp's iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. 

The movies previously followed the adventures of Captain Jack, with Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally). 

Jerry Bruckheimer produced all five previous Pirates of the Caribbean adventures, and when he was recently asked about rumoured plans for the franchise, he replied, "They’re close on part of it. That’s all I'll tell you." 

Pushed on The Suicide Squad and Barbie star's potential involvement, Bruckheimer added, "I think you’re going up the right road," noting that the team overseeing the franchise "loves Margot Robbie."

Other updates from the site include Disney wanting to get the Chris Hemsworth-led Prince Charming movie in front of cameras as soon as possible, and Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie possibly being up next for Lucasfilm. The studio is also looking to bring Shawn Levy's Real Steel back to theaters, after plans for a TV series fell apart. 

Stay tuned for updates on the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Producer Says Recent Rumors Are Close To Reboot Plans
Related:

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Producer Says Recent Rumors Are "Close" To Reboot Plans
HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan
Recommended For You:

HIGHLANDER Set Video Reveals Brutal End To Connor MacLeod's Battle With The Kurgan

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder