HARRY POTTER Leaked Set Video Takes Us On A Tour Of The New Diagon Alley

We recently got a birdseye view of the Harry Potter set, including the massive Diagon Alley and Gringotts Wizarding Bank sets. Now, The Sun (via SFFGazette.com) has managed to acquire a video showcasing the iconic Wizarding World location from the ground level.

It's an incredible practical creation, and a lot different from the version seen in the Harry Potter movies. This one is far narrower and clearly a fresh interpretation of the stylised Diagon Alley that's also a fixture of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction in Orlando, California, and Japan.

There appear to be several new additions to the street, including a cleverly named coffee shop: "Accioffee!"

Diagon Alley made several significant appearances in the Harry Potter movies. However, it will likely get a lot more screentime in the HBO series now that there's room to expand on those visits to the street both at the beginning and throughout the school year.

You can watch the set video here.

In related news, the tabloid has shared details on alleged bullying on the show's set. Two 12-year-old extras were reportedly seen fighting, with a source explaining, "There are a lot of youngsters on set at any one time, and the reality is that not everyone is going to get on. It’s an alarming problem, and bosses want to get rid of any bad eggs among the cast and crew."

"Bosses have issued warnings about behaviour. The bullying accusations have involved adults and children," they continue. "It has been made clear that anyone reported for bullying will be immediately axed — no matter how famous they may be. Filming is going to last eight years, and bosses are adamant that any inappropriate behaviour must be nipped in the bud."

"The reports of bullying have been treated incredibly seriously," the insider concluded. "Bosses have advised everyone who they should contact if they are victimised." Apparently, counselling and coaching sessions are on offer for all cast and crew.

There are also strict anti-bullying policies in place that extend to giving people the ability to anonymously report any incidents.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.