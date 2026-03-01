BATMAN BEGINS Star Cillian Murphy Addresses Voldemort Casting Rumors In HARRY POTTER TV Series

Speculation about HBO's plans for Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series continues to dominate the conversation among Wizarding World fans.

While Voldemort doesn't physically appear in the books until the fourth instalment, The Goblet of Fire, his snake-like face is shown on the back of Professor Quirrell's head in The Philosopher's Stone. A younger version of the villain—Hogwarts student Tom Riddle—is also a big part of The Chamber of Secrets.

Harry Potter set photos have suggested that Season 1 will feature a flashback to the night Voldemort killed Harry's parents. That was a sequence saved for much later in the novels, and rumours have swirled about everything from a voice actor being cast to a woman potentially playing He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

One name that's repeatedly come up (including from Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies) is Oppenheimer and 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy.

During a recent interview with The Times (via SFFGazette.com), the Irish actor set the record straight on his supposed Harry Potter future. "I’m categorically not [playing Voldemort]," Murphy stated. "Can you make that the headline?"

This isn't hugely surprising. While Murphy has done some television work with Peaky Blinders, the HBO series primarily features actors you'd expect to see on the small screen, with the odd few exceptions. With that in mind, it doesn't seem likely that Harry Potter will star a huge A-list actor as Voldemort, particularly as it's going to be a near decade-long commitment.

Lord Voldemort, born Tom Marvolo Riddle, is a dark wizard obsessed with immortality and pure-blood supremacy; he seeks to dominate the Wizarding World. Orphaned and raised in a Muggle orphanage, Riddle's magical talent led him to Hogwarts, where he excelled but descended into darkness, embracing the persona of Voldemort.

He created Horcruxes, splitting his soul to achieve immortality, and led the Death Eaters in a reign of terror. His attempt to kill infant Harry Potter backfired, destroying his body due to a protective charm. Revived years later, he resumes his quest for power, clashing with Harry, the "Chosen One." Voldemort’s arrogance, fear of death, and inability to understand love are what ultimately lead to his downfall.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.