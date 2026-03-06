HARRY POTTER TV Series Adds 21 Hogwarts Students, Including Katie Bell, Padma Patil, And Pansy Parkinson

With work underway on HBO's Harry Potter TV series, 21 new actors have just been added to the already massive ensemble. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, each Hogwarts house is being fleshed out with well-known and relatively obscure students from J.K. Rowling's novels.

For Gryffindor, we have Eire Farrell as Katie Bell, Asha Soetan as Angelina Johnson, Orson Matthews as Oliver Wood, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss as Alicia Spinnet, and Ethan Smith as Lee Jordan.

Over to Hufflepuff, and there's India Moon as Hannah Abbott, Jazmyn Lewin as Susan Bones, Cian Eagle-Service as Ernie Macmillan, and James Trevelyan Buckle as Justin Finch-Fletchley.

Ravenclaw has also added to its ranks with Aaron Zhao as Terry Boot, Eve Walls as Lisa Turpin, Scarlett Archer as Penelope Clearwater, and Anjula Murali as Padma Patil.

Finally, Slytherin's dungeons will now be home to Eddison Burch as Miles Bletchley, James Dowell as Lucian, Bole Oliver Croft as Marcus Flint, Dylan Heath as Adrian Pucey, Henry Medhurst as Peregrine Derrick, Cornelius Brandreth as Terence Higgs, Laila Barwick as Pansy Parkinson, and D'Angelou Osei-Kissiedu as Graham Montague.

Some of these characters may only have a line or two across the entire first season—which adapts The Philosopher's Stone—but the fact that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is being fleshed out in this way is undeniably exciting. With more room to breathe than a movie, the show can give a voice to many students who were previously overlooked.

This official casting news comes after it was recently reported that WandaVision star Paul Bettany is being eyed to play the new Lord Voldemort. How much truth there is to that claim very much remains to be seen.

Check out Harry Potter's new Hogwarts students in the X posts below.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no word on who will play Lord Voldemort, despite continued speculation that Cillian Murphy has landed the coveted role.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.